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Nigerians blame Cardi B for Super Eagles’ loss to Guinea-Bissau

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:20 - 29 September 2026
Cardi B | Getty Images
Nigeria's 3-0 AFCON qualifier defeat to Guinea-Bissau has fans criticising Stanley Nwabali and blaming Maduka Okoye's off-field Cardi B saga
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Nigeria’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau has reignited the debate over the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping situation, with fans turning their attention to the recent controversy surrounding Maduka Okoye and Cardi B.

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Stanley Nwabali started in Bissau and came under heavy criticism after conceding three goals, prompting some supporters to wonder whether the outcome could have been different had Okoye been available.

Nwabali struggles as Super Eagles collapse

Eric Chelle’s side arrived in Guinea-Bissau hoping to build on their 2-1 victory over Madagascar, but the Super Eagles were outplayed for long periods and left Bissau with a damaging defeat in their second AFCON 2027 qualifying fixture.

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The opening goal arrived after 16 minutes when Franculino Djú beat his man on the wing before cutting into the box and fired past Nwabali, who was criticised by supporters for appearing not to make an attempt to dive.

Nigeria failed to recover and struggled to create a meaningful response. Mama Baldé doubled Guinea-Bissau’s advantage in the latter stages before Álvaro Djaló completed the rout in added time.

The result left fans furious, with Nwabali again becoming the centre of attention after a performance that raised questions about his position as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.

‘Cardi B really spoil Okoye life’ - Fans lament

The backlash quickly spread beyond Nwabali, with supporters revisiting the controversy that saw Okoye miss out on the starting role.

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The Udinese goalkeeper had been expected to compete for the starting position but was left out after being spotted on a night out with American rapper Cardi B. Chelle later explained that Okoye had been granted permission to take an extended leave for club-related activities, but the decision meant he was unavailable for the Guinea-Bissau clash.

Maduka Okoye snubs Nigeria to link up with Cardi B.

With Nwabali starting and conceding three times, some fans jokingly traced Nigeria’s defeat back to the Cardi B saga.

“The person that was meant to compete and bench Nwabali is busy competing with Cardi B in bed. Maduka Okoye should be ashamed of himself,” one supporter wrote.

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Another posted: “Na Cardi B really spoil Okoye life,” while another added: “When we need Okoye, he’s busy following Cardi B.”

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A particularly frustrated fan wrote: “Not even pained with the result, just disappointed in many football content creators that won’t talk truth because of what they will eat, we all know we don’t have a good keeper but will be praising the Nwabali.”

For Nigeria, the jokes only underline a serious problem. After two qualifying matches, the Super Eagles must now find answers in goal and across the team if they are to recover from their disastrous night in Bissau.

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