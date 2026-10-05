Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye involved in heated confrontation after recent struggles

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was filmed in a tense confrontation at Oktoberfest, adding further scrutiny following recent Nigeria benchings

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been caught in a tense exchange at Oktoberfest after footage emerged showing the Udinese star appearing visibly agitated during a confrontation.

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The brief clip offers little context about what sparked the incident, but Okoye can be heard warning the person recording: “Watch your mouth.”

Okoye caught in tense exchange

The footage begins after the confrontation appears to have already started, making it impossible to establish what happened before the camera was switched on.

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Okoye, 27, is seen exchanging words with people around him before turning his attention towards the person filming the incident. The goalkeeper appears frustrated as the exchange continues, eventually issuing his warning.

“Watch your mouth,” Okoye says in the short clip.

There is currently insufficient information to determine what was said to Okoye or what triggered the confrontation. The footage therefore does not establish who was responsible for escalating the situation or what led to the goalkeeper becoming involved.

The incident comes at an interesting time for Okoye, who has recently found himself under increased scrutiny surrounding his involvement with the Super Eagles.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper remains under scrutiny

Okoye was left on the bench during Nigeria’s most recent AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The Udinese goalkeeper arrived late at the Super Eagles camp after a controversial sighting with American rapper Cardi B, with whom he has been romantically linked. However, head coach Eric Chelle explained that Okoye’s delayed arrival had been approved because of club commitments.

Despite that explanation, Chelle opted against starting him in either fixture, instead relying on Stanley Nwabali.

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