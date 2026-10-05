Ex-Juventus star reveals how they tricked Ronaldo to not play free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate revealed a funny story of how the Portuguese was tricked out of a free-kick attempt.

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanić has revealed what he says was a brilliant piece of subterfuge engineered by manager Massimiliano Allegri to temporarily strip Cristiano Ronaldo of free-kick duties during a crucial Serie A clash against Napoli.

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The Naples Job

The Bosnian playmaker shared the revealing anecdote regarding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who arrived in Turin in 2018, in a recent interview.

"Cristiano had come close and grabbed the ball and, naturally, and quite rightly, when it comes to the player who decides matches for you every weekend, you keep quiet and let him have the ball," Pjanić explained.

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However, the hierarchy shifted momentarily during Juventus's 2-1 away victory over Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on March 3, 2019. Shortly before Pjanić's 28th-minute opener, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was shown a straight red card for bringing down Ronaldo just outside the penalty area.

Pjanic sul trucco di Allegri per non far calciare le punizioni a CR7 ❌🎯 🎙️ Della Valle - Morici #gazzetta #ilfestivaldellosport https://t.co/StO4IaOn55 — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) October 4, 2026

Recognising the ideal position of the set-piece, Allegri intervened, according to Pjanić.

"Allegri saw that 'Cris' was on the ground in pain, but the free-kick opportunity was so perfect that Allegri sent the doctor and the physiotherapist to Cristiano so I could take the shot," Pjanić recounted.

In Pjanić's telling, the medical attention effectively removed Ronaldo from the equation. Contemporary match reports and footage tell it slightly differently, describing Pjanić and Ronaldo both lining up over the free kick before the Bosnian took it, with no mention of any medical intervention.

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"I really did score," Pjanić added, referencing his 28th-minute strike that gave Juventus the lead. "That was the only way he would have allowed it to happen. It was the only way I could do it. So, thank you, Max."

Ronaldo's freekick struggles

Allegri's willingness to hand the kick to Pjanić fitted a policy he had made public early in Ronaldo's first season: Pjanić and Paulo Dybala would take free kicks close to the area, with Ronaldo left to take those from distance.

Cristiano Ronaldo in covered face in Juventus.

Despite arriving as one of the most feared set-piece takers in European football history, Ronaldo's output had already tailed off, with just nine free-kick goals in his final four seasons at Real Madrid. His conversion rate dropped further at Juventus.

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He attempted 73 free-kicks across all competitions for the Bianconeri, a conversion rate of just 1.4%.

He managed just a single free-kick goal during his entire three-year spell in Italy, eventually curling an effort past Salvatore Sirigu during a 4-1 Turin derby victory over Torino on July 4, 2020.

Recovery in Saudi Arabia

While his free-kick struggles defined his later years in Europe, the 41-year-old forward has improved from dead-ball situations since transitioning to the Middle East, though not dramatically.