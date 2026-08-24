Nigeria star joins new club after leaving Galatasaray

Benfican sign their second Super Falcons star in the summer transfer window after losing Christy Ucheibe on a free transfer.

Nigeria international defender Oluwatosin Demehin has officially signed for Portuguese champions SL Benfica Women on a long-term contract running until the summer of 2029.

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The 24-year-old centre-back arrives in Lisbon on a free transfer following her recent departure from Turkish club Galatasaray.

Galatasaray stint

Demehin spent two productive seasons in Istanbul, initially joining Galatasaray in September 2024 after leaving French side Stade de Reims.

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During her time in Turkey, she amassed 41 total appearances and scored two goals across domestic and European competitions.

She famously found the back of the net during a crucial 3-2 Istanbul derby victory over Fenerbahçe.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Tosin Demehin returns to training with Galatasaray.

National team success

The formidable defender has also established herself as a cornerstone of the Nigerian women's national team in recent years.

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She was a key figure in the Super Falcons squad that triumphantly lifted the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

During that tournament, Demehin scored her first senior international goal in a dominant 5-0 victory over Zambia. She was also in the squad that failed at the 2026 tournament receiving a red card against the Copper Queens.

Tosin Demehin.

Nigerian connection in Lisbon

At Benfica, Demehin will immediately link up with fellow Nigerian international Flourish Sabastine, who also recently committed her future to the club until 2029 after arriving from Fenerbahçe.

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Together, they will aim to help the Portuguese giants defend their domestic crown this season.

Ucheibe bids farewell

Demehin's arrival comes after another prominent Super Falcon ended her long association with the club. Nigerian midfield stalwart Christy Ucheibe recently departed Benfica following the expiration of her contract at the end of June 2026.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Christy Ucheibe won the Portuguese Taca da Liga title with Benfica.

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Ucheibe rejected a contract extension after an incredibly successful six-year spell that yielded six Portuguese league titles.