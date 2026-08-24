Advertisement

Nigeria star joins new club after leaving Galatasaray

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:43 - 24 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Benfican sign their second Super Falcons star in the summer transfer window after losing Christy Ucheibe on a free transfer.
Advertisement

Nigeria international defender Oluwatosin Demehin has officially signed for Portuguese champions SL Benfica Women on a long-term contract running until the summer of 2029.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old centre-back arrives in Lisbon on a free transfer following her recent departure from Turkish club Galatasaray.

Galatasaray stint

Demehin spent two productive seasons in Istanbul, initially joining Galatasaray in September 2024 after leaving French side Stade de Reims.

Advertisement

During her time in Turkey, she amassed 41 total appearances and scored two goals across domestic and European competitions.

She famously found the back of the net during a crucial 3-2 Istanbul derby victory over Fenerbahçe.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Tosin Demehin returns to training with Galatasaray.

National team success

The formidable defender has also established herself as a cornerstone of the Nigerian women's national team in recent years.

Advertisement

She was a key figure in the Super Falcons squad that triumphantly lifted the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

During that tournament, Demehin scored her first senior international goal in a dominant 5-0 victory over Zambia. She was also in the squad that failed at the 2026 tournament receiving a red card against the Copper Queens. 

Tosin Demehin.

Nigerian connection in Lisbon

At Benfica, Demehin will immediately link up with fellow Nigerian international Flourish Sabastine, who also recently committed her future to the club until 2029 after arriving from Fenerbahçe.

Advertisement

Together, they will aim to help the Portuguese giants defend their domestic crown this season.

Ucheibe bids farewell

Demehin's arrival comes after another prominent Super Falcon ended her long association with the club. Nigerian midfield stalwart Christy Ucheibe recently departed Benfica following the expiration of her contract at the end of June 2026.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Christy Ucheibe won the Portuguese Taca da Liga title with Benfica.
Advertisement

Ucheibe rejected a contract extension after an incredibly successful six-year spell that yielded six Portuguese league titles.

The 25-year-old is now reportedly assessing lucrative offers from the Saudi Arabian market as she prepares for her next challenge.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man Utd legend tips Arsenal for back-to-back Premier League titles
Premier League
25.08.2026
Man Utd legend tips Arsenal for back-to-back Premier League titles
‘It’s a shocker’ – Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez faced criticism after an error against Fulham
Premier League
25.08.2026
‘It’s a shocker’ – Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez faced criticism after an error against Fulham
They need to inspire others - Xabi Alonso praises Joao Pedro, Palmer and Rogers after Chelsea beat Fulham
Premier League
25.08.2026
They need to inspire others - Xabi Alonso praises Joao Pedro, Palmer and Rogers after Chelsea beat Fulham
'He has changed football' - Samuel Eto'o backs Gianni Infantino for re-election
Football
25.08.2026
'He has changed football' - Samuel Eto'o backs Gianni Infantino for re-election
Nigeria star joins new club after leaving Galatasaray
Football
24.08.2026
Nigeria star joins new club after leaving Galatasaray
Fulham vs Chelsea: Bassey and Iwobi handed new responsibilities as Blues front three sack the cottage
Football
24.08.2026
Fulham vs Chelsea: Bassey and Iwobi handed new responsibilities as Blues front three sack the cottage