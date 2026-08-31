Lamine Yamal surpasses Haaland and Mbappe

Barcelona teenager Laminye Yamal set another record following Barcelona's victories over Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has officially become the youngest player in European top-five league history to reach 50 career club goals.

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The Spain international achieved the milestone after scoring twice during Barcelona’s 5-2 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Monday, August 31.

Record-breaking brace

Yamal netted his 49th goal in the 21st minute before scoring his 50th in the 90th minute to cap off the dominant performance. He secured the elite 50-goal mark at exactly 19 years and 49 days old.

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The teenager's accomplishment shatters the age records previously established by Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his second goal for Dortmund on Friday

Haaland reached his 50th goal for Borussia Dortmund in 2021 at 20 years and 237 days old.

Mbappé accomplished the same statistical feat while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 at 20 years and 273 days old.

An unprecedented resume

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The scoring record adds to an already historic list of individual and collective accolades for the Barcelona number 10.

Yamal recently helped Spain capture the 2026 FIFA World Cup title in July, following their 2024 UEFA European Championship triumph, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament.