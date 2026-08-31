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Obafemi Martins: Super Eagles legend insists Ronaldo, Henry and Mbappe were slower than him

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:48 - 31 August 2026
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Obafemi Martins
Obafemi Martins was sensational in his first season at Inter Milan
Former Newcastle and Inter Milan star Obafemi Martins continues to claim he was the fastest footballer in the world during his prime.
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Former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has reiterated his claim to being the fastest footballer in the world during his prime.

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The 41-year-old retired striker doubled down on his speed-demon claims during an appearance on the Obi One Podcast hosted by former national teammate John Obi Mikel.

What Martins said 

When asked if he was quicker than forwards like Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappé, and Brazilian Ronaldo, Martins dismissed all comparisons.

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He insisted his acceleration over short distances was unmatched during his professional years.

“No, I don't think so, it's explosive,” Martins responded when questioned if anyone came close to his top speed. In my prime, no one. Not even Henry, Cristiano, no.”

Mikel corroborates claims

The former Inter Milan forward enjoined podcast host Mikel to corroborate his claims based on their shared time in the national team setup.

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The pair shared the pitch for the Super Eagles, representing Nigeria together at the 2006, 2008, and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel agreed he was quick, stating, “You were quick, honestly.” He then asked, “Like your explosion, like when you go. So you think in like the first 10, 15 metres, no one, no one can catch you?” Martins answered in the affirmative. 

Video game immortality

Martins' real-world pace was immortalised in the digital realm during the mid-2000s on the video game franchise Pro Evolution Soccer, also known as Winning Eleven.

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Developers assigned him the maximum possible rating of 99 for both Top Speed and Acceleration, cementing his status as one of the fastest footballers in gaming history.

He translated that physical trait into tangible club success, helping Inter Milan secure the 2005/06 Serie A title and back-to-back Coppa Italia triumphs in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

He later scored the winning goal for Birmingham City in the 2010/11 English League Cup final before retiring with a record of 18 goals in 48 appearances for the Nigerian national team.

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