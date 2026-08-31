'I said it!' — Osimhen drops raw, unedited reaction about €38m superstar Leao after historic unveiling

Victor Osimhen was completely buzzing on camera after pulling off the ultimate transfer heist! Watch the explicit moment the Nigerian King reacted to Rafael Leao abandoning San Siro to join his Istanbul empire. They are already cooking! Scroll down to watch the viral video!

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could not hide his absolute ecstasy after Galatasaray officially completed a €38,000,000 transfer coup for Portuguese winger Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

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The 27-year-old masked forward, who had just engineered a 3-2 victory over Goztepe at RAMS Park, was caught on camera delivering a raw, highly animated assessment of his blockbuster new teammate.

The incredible off-pitch drama unfolded immediately after the final whistle. Osimhen, who had theatrically taken Leao by the hand to introduce him to the fanatical Istanbul crowd and lead the club’s iconic '3Lu' stadium celebration, was intercepted by reporters in a buzzing backstage corridor.

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'Leao Is a Good Superstar'

When pressed about how he felt seeing the former Serie A MVP ditch San Siro, where he had been deemed surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, to join the Lions' frontline, a visibly thrilled Osimhen barked out an emphatic message of approval.

Speaking in a viral video circulating across social media platforms, the Nigerian superstar beamed:

Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen at Rams Park.

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"Very good, very good. That’s a good superstar mehn. Leao is a good superstar, I said it."

A Terrifying Frontline Assembled

Osimhen’s public validation of Leao highlights the immense psychological shift currently happening inside the Galatasaray dressing room.

By adding Leao’s explosive wing play to Osimhen’s unplayable box dominance, which yielded a mind-blowing 18 touches and 15 shots against Goztepe, the Turkish champions have assembled a truly elite frontline.

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Victor Osimhen telling the media that Rafael Leao is a Superstar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UQFnTTsFet — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 30, 2026

Osimhen leads Leao's initiation with the fans.

With Leao contracted to a lucrative four-year deal worth a guaranteed net salary of €10,000,000 per season, the club is sparing no expense to conquer Europe.