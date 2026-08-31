Advertisement

'I said it!' — Osimhen drops raw, unedited reaction about €38m superstar Leao after historic unveiling

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:49 - 31 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Victor Osimhen was completely buzzing on camera after pulling off the ultimate transfer heist! Watch the explicit moment the Nigerian King reacted to Rafael Leao abandoning San Siro to join his Istanbul empire. They are already cooking! Scroll down to watch the viral video!
Advertisement

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could not hide his absolute ecstasy after Galatasaray officially completed a €38,000,000 transfer coup for Portuguese winger Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old masked forward, who had just engineered a 3-2 victory over Goztepe at RAMS Park, was caught on camera delivering a raw, highly animated assessment of his blockbuster new teammate.

DON'T MISS THIS - TRANSFER SHOCK! Unwanted €38m superstar dumps Samuel Chukwueze to join Victor Osimhen’s Istanbul empire!

The incredible off-pitch drama unfolded immediately after the final whistle. Osimhen, who had theatrically taken Leao by the hand to introduce him to the fanatical Istanbul crowd and lead the club’s iconic '3Lu' stadium celebration, was intercepted by reporters in a buzzing backstage corridor.

Advertisement

'Leao Is a Good Superstar'

When pressed about how he felt seeing the former Serie A MVP ditch San Siro, where he had been deemed surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, to join the Lions' frontline, a visibly thrilled Osimhen barked out an emphatic message of approval.

Speaking in a viral video circulating across social media platforms, the Nigerian superstar beamed:

Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen at Rams Park.
Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen at Rams Park.
Advertisement

"Very good, very good. That’s a good superstar mehn. Leao is a good superstar, I said it."

DON'T MISS THIS - TOTAL DESTRUCTION! Unstoppable Victor Osimhen Unleashes 18-Touch Savage Slaughter as Fans Demand Coach's Immediate Sacking!

A Terrifying Frontline Assembled

Osimhen’s public validation of Leao highlights the immense psychological shift currently happening inside the Galatasaray dressing room. 

By adding Leao’s explosive wing play to Osimhen’s unplayable box dominance, which yielded a mind-blowing 18 touches and 15 shots against Goztepe, the Turkish champions have assembled a truly elite frontline.

Advertisement
Osimhen leads Leao's initiation with the fans.
Osimhen leads Leao's initiation with the fans.

With Leao contracted to a lucrative four-year deal worth a guaranteed net salary of €10,000,000 per season, the club is sparing no expense to conquer Europe.

While AC Milan fans are left to debate whether dumping Leao to favour Samuel Chukwueze was a tactical blunder, Osimhen is already looking forward to a lethal on-pitch partnership that promises to tear the Süper Lig completely to shreds.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Beloved Super Eagles legend explains how President Tinubu's son can revolutionalise Nigerian football
Football
31.08.2026
Beloved Super Eagles legend explains how President Tinubu's son can revolutionalise Nigerian football
Lionel Messi announces retirement
Football
31.08.2026
Lionel Messi announces retirement
We sat too deep — Angry Alonso slams spineless Chelsea players after chaotic 4-3 Brighton thriller
Football
31.08.2026
We sat too deep — Angry Alonso slams spineless Chelsea players after chaotic 4-3 Brighton thriller
'I said it!' — Osimhen drops raw, unedited reaction about €38m superstar Leao after historic unveiling
Football
31.08.2026
'I said it!' — Osimhen drops raw, unedited reaction about €38m superstar Leao after historic unveiling
He will Struggle– Obafemi Martins snubs Arsenal, Chelsea as he backs Victor Osimhen’s Barcelona move
Football
31.08.2026
He will Struggle– Obafemi Martins snubs Arsenal, Chelsea as he backs Victor Osimhen’s Barcelona move
Rivers United boss Finidi George is off to a flyer.
Football
31.08.2026
Coming for the title? Super Eagles icon Finidi sends terrifying warning to NPFL champions after stainless show