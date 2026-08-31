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Beloved Super Eagles legend explains how President Tinubu's son can revolutionalise Nigerian football

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:05 - 31 August 2026
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Days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised revolution in Nigerian football, his son, Seyi, has been heralded as an agent of change by a former Super Eagles star.
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Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has publicly backed Seyi Tinubu to lead a complete overhaul of Nigerian football administration following a wave of high-profile resignations at the Nigeria Football Federation.

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The endorsement arrives just days after NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and his executive committee officially stepped down on August 27, 2026, amid a string of historic national team failures.

NFF’s administrative turmoil

The sweeping resignations follow a dismal period for Nigerian football that saw the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a playoff defeat to DR Congo.

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The crisis deepened when the Super Falcons subsequently missed out on the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, marking their first absence since the tournament began in 1991.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast with former national teammate John Obi Mikel, Martins argued that the system desperately requires fresh leadership.

Mikel highlighted the long-standing infrastructural decay within the national setup, noting that the team still lacks a dedicated training pitch and permanent camp facilities.

The Tinubu endorsement

Martins responded to Mikel’s concerns by specifically naming Seyi Tinubu, arguing that the president’s son possesses the qualities required to drive meaningful change.

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“We just need someone that can help, a young person that understands the game, the system that can help us, and I think Seyi Tinubu can do that too,” Martins stated.

When Mikel questioned if the president's son was currently doing enough, Martins maintained that Tinubu could easily transform the sporting sector if he actively chose to intervene.

Entertainment blueprint and public backlash

Seyi Tinubu has previously demonstrated an ability to mobilise youth culture, notably investing in the Nigerian entertainment sector and aiding the early careers of prominent afrobeats artists like Fireboy DML.

He frequently receives public shout-outs from top musicians using his full name or moniker "ST," showcasing a level of cultural influence that Martins believes could directly benefit football development.

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However, the podcast endorsement has sparked immediate public backlash across social media platforms.

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The current political administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left many citizens severely disillusioned due to harsh national microeconomic realities.

Consequently, the prospect of the president's son assuming overarching influence over the nation's most popular sport remains a polarising proposition among frustrated supporters, despite the president himself releasing a statement days ago promising to revolutionise the sector.

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