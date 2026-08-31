Beloved Super Eagles legend explains how President Tinubu's son can revolutionalise Nigerian football

Days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised revolution in Nigerian football, his son, Seyi, has been heralded as an agent of change by a former Super Eagles star.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has publicly backed Seyi Tinubu to lead a complete overhaul of Nigerian football administration following a wave of high-profile resignations at the Nigeria Football Federation.

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The endorsement arrives just days after NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and his executive committee officially stepped down on August 27, 2026, amid a string of historic national team failures.

NFF’s administrative turmoil

The sweeping resignations follow a dismal period for Nigerian football that saw the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a playoff defeat to DR Congo.

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The crisis deepened when the Super Falcons subsequently missed out on the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, marking their first absence since the tournament began in 1991.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast with former national teammate John Obi Mikel, Martins argued that the system desperately requires fresh leadership.

Mikel highlighted the long-standing infrastructural decay within the national setup, noting that the team still lacks a dedicated training pitch and permanent camp facilities.

The Tinubu endorsement

Martins responded to Mikel’s concerns by specifically naming Seyi Tinubu, arguing that the president’s son possesses the qualities required to drive meaningful change.

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“We just need someone that can help, a young person that understands the game, the system that can help us, and I think Seyi Tinubu can do that too,” Martins stated.

When Mikel questioned if the president's son was currently doing enough, Martins maintained that Tinubu could easily transform the sporting sector if he actively chose to intervene.

Entertainment blueprint and public backlash

Seyi Tinubu has previously demonstrated an ability to mobilise youth culture, notably investing in the Nigerian entertainment sector and aiding the early careers of prominent afrobeats artists like Fireboy DML.

He frequently receives public shout-outs from top musicians using his full name or moniker "ST," showcasing a level of cultural influence that Martins believes could directly benefit football development.

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However, the podcast endorsement has sparked immediate public backlash across social media platforms.

Ah ahn, “fix Nigerian football” the same sentence wey dem don use since Amodu Shaibu don become tired 😭⚽ Every few years na new “right man” go show face, meanwhile Super Eagles still dey miss penalty for crucial match like say na hobby. Make Seyi try sha, but Naija don hear “he… https://t.co/Sl7rS1BdTO — Amof (@JustAmof) August 31, 2026

I always say some of these Nigerian footballers dont know what football really means to Nigerians, that is reflective and evident in some of their abysmal perfomances on the pitch.



Just take a look at our last World Cup Qualifiers, the countries in there and imagine we couldnt… — ‘tEMItAYo (@seanelhadji) August 31, 2026

Ex footballer wey dey chill with fraudsters wettin yu expect mk he open mouth talk before? Na una mate be Samuel Eto’o all dem Yaya toure dem kolo toure and dem Fabregas — jd (@jimmiedicee) August 31, 2026

Seyi Tinubu as NFF president? Obafemi Martins is really out of touch with Football. https://t.co/GNIBcBCHlF — Christopher Maduewesi (@Xtopherewesi) August 31, 2026

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When I say ex pro don't know anything more than kicking the ball, you people will be abusing me



You will say how can I know more than an ex pro



A former Nigerian legend was Delta FA Chairman, he failed



A former Nigerian legend is in charge of Enyimba, so, far he has failed.… https://t.co/aUzWBGQcKs — #TheSportsIlluminator (@RayToluAyo) August 31, 2026

Your “hero’s” not mine! If the father can’t fix a country I’m sorry his son can’t fix anything https://t.co/mlLZfoFVwW — Jean Jaaaaaaaaaa (@S3nwa) August 31, 2026

The current political administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left many citizens severely disillusioned due to harsh national microeconomic realities.