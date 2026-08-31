We sat too deep — Angry Alonso slams spineless Chelsea players after chaotic 4-3 Brighton thriller
Demanding Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has launched a scathing critique of his squad’s tactical discipline, blasting their defensive passivity despite securing a breathless 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.
The high-octane seven-goal thriller on Sunday leaves the Blues with a flawless record of two wins from two to start the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. However, the nature of the second-half collapse has triggered major alarm bells for the Spanish tactician.
Chelsea looked completely unplayable during a rampant opening half-hour, blowing the visitors away with absolute ease.
Romeo Lavia opened the floodgates after just four minutes, before Pedro Neto doubled the advantage in the 14th minute. When Joao Pedro struck in the 32nd minute to make it 3-0, a historic humiliation appeared to be on the cards.
The Stamford Bridge Collapse
Instead, the Blues completely took their foot off the gas, allowing Brighton a route back into the match just three minutes later when Malick Yalcouye pulled one back before the halftime interval.
The psychological complexion of the match shifted completely in the second half. A disastrous own goal from Chelsea's own Joao Pedro in the 63rd minute slashed the deficit to a single goal.
While talisman Cole Palmer appeared to restore structural order by firing home a crucial 74th-minute response to make it 4-2, Chelsea's defensive line crumbled again deep into stoppage time.
Pascal Gross headed home in the 90+6th minute to set up a terrifyingly tense finale before the referee mercifully blew the final whistle.
3 points! 🙌#CFC | #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/A7h2BtwODn— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2026
'Many Things Happened' — Alonso Demands Answers
Speaking to the Premier League after the match, a highly frustrated Alonso refused to let his players hide behind the three points.
The former Bayer Leverkusen mastermind made it abundantly clear that he will not tolerate his team dropping into a low defensive block when they should be killing off games.
"Hard-fought win, but this is the Premier League. We knew that Brighton were tough to beat recently in these games. There was history. It was good to finish with the win but many things happened. We will have time to analyse different stages. It was a brilliant first half-hour. We could have scored more than three. But we were sitting too deep after that."
Despite his visible anger at the squad's loss of control on the pitch, Alonso conceded that navigating such a severe psychological scare will ultimately aid the team's development.
"But this is a process. We need to develop with these wins which give you the confidence."
With a perfect six points from their opening two fixtures, Chelsea sit comfortably near the top of the table.
MD2 stats. 📊#CFC | #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/1UU9EkamFO— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2026
However, Alonso’s raw post-match fury sends a clear message to the dressing room: structural complacency will be ruthlessly punished under his watch.