We sat too deep — Angry Alonso slams spineless Chelsea players after chaotic 4-3 Brighton thriller

A 4-3 win but Xabi Alonso is absolutely LIVID! Chelsea went 3-0 up in a blistering half-hour at Stamford Bridge, only to suffer a shocking tactical collapse that nearly cost them everything. You won't believe how brutal Alonso was about his own players after the final whistle!

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The high-octane seven-goal thriller on Sunday leaves the Blues with a flawless record of two wins from two to start the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. However, the nature of the second-half collapse has triggered major alarm bells for the Spanish tactician.

Chelsea looked completely unplayable during a rampant opening half-hour, blowing the visitors away with absolute ease.

Romeo Lavia opened the floodgates after just four minutes, before Pedro Neto doubled the advantage in the 14th minute. When Joao Pedro struck in the 32nd minute to make it 3-0, a historic humiliation appeared to be on the cards.

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The Stamford Bridge Collapse

Instead, the Blues completely took their foot off the gas, allowing Brighton a route back into the match just three minutes later when Malick Yalcouye pulled one back before the halftime interval.

The psychological complexion of the match shifted completely in the second half. A disastrous own goal from Chelsea's own Joao Pedro in the 63rd minute slashed the deficit to a single goal.

Chelsea trio Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rodgers.

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While talisman Cole Palmer appeared to restore structural order by firing home a crucial 74th-minute response to make it 4-2, Chelsea's defensive line crumbled again deep into stoppage time.

Pascal Gross headed home in the 90+6th minute to set up a terrifyingly tense finale before the referee mercifully blew the final whistle.

'Many Things Happened' — Alonso Demands Answers

Speaking to the Premier League after the match, a highly frustrated Alonso refused to let his players hide behind the three points.

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The former Bayer Leverkusen mastermind made it abundantly clear that he will not tolerate his team dropping into a low defensive block when they should be killing off games.

"Hard-fought win, but this is the Premier League. We knew that Brighton were tough to beat recently in these games. There was history. It was good to finish with the win but many things happened. We will have time to analyse different stages. It was a brilliant first half-hour. We could have scored more than three. But we were sitting too deep after that."

Despite his visible anger at the squad's loss of control on the pitch, Alonso conceded that navigating such a severe psychological scare will ultimately aid the team's development.

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"But this is a process. We need to develop with these wins which give you the confidence."

With a perfect six points from their opening two fixtures, Chelsea sit comfortably near the top of the table.