Gabriel Jesus addresses BIGGEST concern of Barcelona fans over transfer from Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus's comments after signing for Barcelona addressed the concerns of many fans.

Gabriel Jesus has moved to ease concerns regarding his physical condition after completing a transfer to Barcelona from Premier League champions Arsenal.

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The Brazilian international addressed immediate fears surrounding his long-standing injury record following his presentation at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's striker pivot

The Catalan club secured Jesus’s signature just before the September 1 deadline after negotiations for their primary target collapsed.

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Barcelona pivoted to the 29-year-old following Atletico Madrid’s refusal to entertain any offers for Argentine forward Julián Álvarez.

The announcement of Jesus’s arrival was met with immediate scepticism from supporters regarding his fitness issues.

The striker has endured a turbulent medical history in recent seasons, notably suffering a severe knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He subsequently required further knee surgery in August 2023 and missed a significant portion of Arsenal's 2025 campaign due to recurring joint problems.

Jesus allays fears

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Despite the medical track record, Jesus assured the Barcelona fanbase that he is currently operating at peak physical capacity.

"My knee is perfect," the Brazilian stated when questioned about his recurring setbacks.

He arrives in Spain having won five English Premier League titles during his tenure in England.

Jesus lifted the English top-flight trophy four times with Manchester City (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22) before securing a fifth crown with Arsenal in 2025/26.