DSTV killer? Why Nigerians can now watch every Mourinho, Mbappe, Lookman & Barcelona match live on DAZN

DSTV is officially in the mud! Global streaming giant DAZN just pulled off the ultimate heist, hijacking the exclusive rights to broadcast EVERY SINGLE La Liga match across Nigeria and Africa until 2029! Get ready to watch Mbappe, Flick, and Lookman in a completely new way.

In a monumental broadcast coup that will completely reshape how millions of Nigerian football fans consume European football, global sports entertainment giant DAZN has officially hijacked the exclusive rights to stream LALIGA EA SPORTS across Sub-Saharan Africa.

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The blockbuster three-year deal, running from the current 2026/27 campaign through to the end of the 2028/29 season, deals a devastating blow to traditional cable networks like DSTV's SuperSport.

Starting immediately, football-mad Nigerians will watch elite football masterminds and superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Hansi Flick, and Super Eagles talisman Ademola Lookman through a completely different lens.

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Total Blackout on Traditional TV?

DAZN’s aggressive expansion into 48 African markets means that subscribers will have unfettered, live and on-demand access to all 380 La Liga matches per season. The digital platform will broadcast every single minute of action from Spanish heavyweights including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.

To ensure a seamless transition for the local market, DAZN confirmed that all matches will feature both English and Spanish commentary. Beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch, the platform will offer extensive highlights, archive footage, weekly analysis programming, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

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Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, could not hide his excitement after sealing the ultimate African football monopoly:

"LALIGA is home to some of the biggest clubs, players and rivalries in world football, and we are delighted to expand our longstanding partnership by bringing every match to fans across Sub-Saharan Africa over the next three seasons [1.2]."

The Ultimate Football Ecosystem

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This expansion follows DAZN's earlier implementation of the FIFA+ ecosystem on its platform. Nigerian users can already stream more than 30 African domestic member association leagues, including live football from the likes of Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Morocco.

Reacting to the ground-breaking partnership, La Liga President Javier Tebas stated that the deal was explicitly designed to cater to the continent's rapidly growing, digitally savvy fanbase:

"Sub-Saharan Africa is a region with enormous passion for football and a growing community of LALIGA fans. Through this agreement with DAZN, we are making it easier than ever for millions of fans across the region to follow every match of our competition."