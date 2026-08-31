Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Yamal and Raphinha hit braces to send Blaugrana above Real Madrid

Barcelona match Real Madrid stride for stride as they blow Rayo Vallecano out of the water.

Barcelona have been an unstoppable attacking force this season, beating Rayo Vallecano on goal difference to return to LALIGA's summit on goal difference.

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Raphinha and Lamine Yamal spearheaded the charge, scoring a brace each as Hansi Flick's Barcelona pummelled their Madrid-based opponents 5-2.

Key match details

The visitors shook the home crowd early on, taking a surprise lead in the 12th minute when Jozhua Vertrouwd released Álvaro García down the left flank, allowing the winger to cut the ball back for Sergio Camello to finish cleanly.

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However, Barcelona's response was swift and ruthless, as they struck twice in a blistering three-minute window.

First, Raphinha capped off a flowing team move in the 19th minute to level the score. Just two minutes later, Lamine Yamal turned the game completely on its head by bending a brilliant effort into the top corner following a superb piece of individual skill.

While Jules Koundé had a potential third goal ruled out for offside before the break, the hosts extended their advantage to 3-1 in the 51st minute when an Anthony Gordon cross forced Florian Lejeune into scoring an unfortunate own goal.

Refusing to back down, Rayo Vallecano made things tense once again in the 59th minute when Camello headed home from a corner to secure his second goal of the night.

The anxiety was short-lived, however, as Barcelona reasserted their dominance. In the 71st minute, Gordon produced a clever backheel to set up Raphinha, who unleashed a well-placed finish for his second goal of the match.

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Deep into the 90th minute, Lamine Yamal wrapped up the 5-2 rout, placing a precise shot from the edge of the box to put the finishing touch on a spectacular team performance.

What the result means

The resounding victory ensures Barcelona maintain their perfect record, having collected nine points from their opening three league fixtures.

The five-goal performance also propels the Blaugrana to the very top of the LALIGA table, edging out fierce rivals Real Madrid, who also have nine points, thanks to a superior goal difference.

For Rayo Vallecano, the heavy defeat leaves them in a precarious position with just one point from their first three matches, provisionally sitting 18th in the relegation zone.

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