'Ronaldo should not be Portugal captain' - Super Eagles icon accuses Al Nassr man of riding on past glory

According to the former Super Eagles forward, Cristiano Ronaldo should be deposed as Portugal captain

Former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie has questioned the continued captaincy of players competing outside Europe’s top leagues, arguing that Cristiano Ronaldo should no longer lead Portugal.

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Odemwingie also used former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong as an example, insisting that international captains should be playing at the highest level of club football.

Odemwingie takes aim at Saudi-based captains

Speaking to Brilla FM, Odemwingie argued that moving to the Saudi Pro League should automatically end a player’s tenure as national-team captain.

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“When I see players, our captain Troost Ekong, he moved to Saudi Arabia, and he’s still present captain. I understand that he’s still riding on the past glory, but for me when this happens, it's an automatic out for captaincy.

Super Eagles legend Osaze Odemwingie with Lionel Messi at the 2014 World Cup.

“Any player that doesn’t play in top leagues shouldn't captain Nigeria’s Super Eagles. It’s a fact. It’s not natural.”

During his final period with Nigeria, Troost-Ekong was also playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood and was officially recognised as both the club and Super Eagles captain.

Despite the defender retiring from international football in December 2025 after a decade with Nigeria, following the 2026 World Cup play-off defeat to DR Congo, Odemwingie still believes the time he spent as Super Eagles captain while playing in Saudi Arabia was a mistake.

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Ronaldo also falls under scrutiny

Odemwingie then turned his attention to Ronaldo, who remains Portugal captain and holds the country's records for appearances and goals.with 226 caps and 143 international goals.

Speaking about Ronaldo, the ex-Locomotive Moscow forward said, “Cristiano was still playing and captain for Portugal, but we can see the decline in his form on international level. It’s riding on past glory.”

🚨🗣️ 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Osaze Odemwingie says players based in Saudi Arabia should not captain their national teams, using Troost-Ekong and Cristiano Ronaldo as examples. 👀🔥



“Any player who is not in a big league, like those in Saudi Arabia, should not be captain of the Super… pic.twitter.com/N2sXiUv0t0 — Brila Media (@Brilamedia) September 3, 2026

The former Nigerian striker’s argument remains poignant following Ronaldo's disappointing 2026 World Cup performance.

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