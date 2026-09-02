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Plot to kidnap Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe uncovered by police

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:12 - 02 September 2026
France captain Kylian Mbappe was reportedly the subject of a kidnap plot targetting major names in the French community
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Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe was among 26 high-profile individuals allegedly targeted in a kidnapping plot uncovered by French authorities.

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The reported scheme involved an 18-year-old gang leader who allegedly continued directing operations from prison using mobile phones and Snapchat.

Mbappe among 26 alleged targets

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Mbappe was among a list of wealthy individuals whose addresses were discovered on phones seized from the alleged gang leader. The targets reportedly included footballers, rappers, jewellers, wealthy businessmen, a Chinese businessman and a Turkish meat trader.

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The teenager, identified as Clement L., had already been detained over allegations relating to pimping and organised robbery. He had also been jailed for armed robbery after allegedly being identified as one of two men involved in an attack on a watchmaker in Paris.

Despite being behind bars, authorities reportedly discovered that Clement L. was allegedly sending instructions using two mobile phones on Snapchat under the alias Lester Z.

A source close to the investigation told Le Parisien: "Two phones were seized by prison guards, and their contents were highly revealing."

Teen denies masterminding alleged plot

The source added: "He also wanted to go after a rapper and the footballer Kylian Mbappe."

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When questioned by investigators, Clement L. reportedly denied being the mastermind behind the alleged kidnapping plot and requested that he be released from solitary confinement.

The teenager had dropped out of school while studying for a vocational qualification in cooking and reportedly told authorities that he wanted to return to his studies and eventually become a chef.

His request was rejected, however, with authorities ruling that he should remain in solitary confinement while the investigation continues.

For Mbappe, the revelation adds an alarming dimension away from the pitch, with the Real Madrid forward among several prominent figures reportedly identified as potential targets in the alleged scheme.

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