Iheanacho pushing for Super Eagles return after sixth goal in five games

Former youth prodigy Kelechi Iheanacho could be set for a return to the Super Eagles

Kelechi Iheanacho is making a strong case for a return to the Super Eagles squad after continuing his remarkable scoring form in Turkey.

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The Nigerian striker struck twice as Bursaspor cruised to a 4-0 victory over Istanbulspor on Thursday evening.

Iheanacho leads Bursaspor rout

Iheanacho opened the scoring shortly before half-time at the Timsah Arena, showing his composure to fire a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

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Halil Akbunar doubled Bursaspor’s advantage shortly after the restart before Duran Sahin’s own goal made it 3-0 in the 67th minute.

The former Leicester City forward then completed his brace with 13 minutes remaining, reacting quickest inside the box to fire home after Istanbulspor failed to clear a corner.

The two goals capped another impressive display from Iheanacho, who has made an explosive start since joining Bursaspor during the summer.

Super Eagles return in sight for Iheanacho?

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Iheanacho now has six goals and two assists in his opening five league appearances, numbers that underline his immediate impact as Bursaspor chase promotion back to the Turkish Super Lig.

For the 29-year-old, his goalscoring revival could hardly have come at a better time. With the Super Eagles preparing for another important international cycle, Iheanacho is giving Nigeria coach Eric Chelle plenty to think about.

The striker will now hope to maintain his remarkable consistency and continue finding the net for Bursaspor.