Atletico vs Real Madrid: Simeone extends unbeaten run against Mourinho as Los Rojiblancos takes derby

Atletico Madrid take the first derby as Real Madrid go into the international break six points adrift Barcelona.

A strong second-half performance and Dean Huijsen's red card propelled Atletico Madrid to a 2-1 triumph against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

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Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring in the 53rd minute after Dean Huijsen brought down Guiliano Simeone in the box—an ill-advised challenge that also earned him his marching orders.

Capitalising on the space, Jonathan David doubled Los Rojiblancos' advantage. Antoine Rudiger pulled one back in the 89th minute but failed to trigger a comeback as Diego Simeone secured his third victory over Jose Mourinho while extending his unbeaten run against the Portuguese to four matches.

Key match details

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The opening 45 minutes were a tactical stalemate, with neither side able to find a clear breakthrough.

The match exploded into life shortly after the interval, turning completely on a pivotal refereeing decision.

In the 52nd minute, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was shown a straight red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men and conceding a penalty in the process.

Alejandro Grimaldo stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot-kick in the 53rd minute to give Atlético a 1-0 lead.

Before Mourinho could properly reorganise his side—introducing Antonio Rüdiger and Yan Diomandé in a desperate double substitution—Atlético struck again. In the 59th minute, Jonathan David found the back of the net to double the hosts' advantage.

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With a comfortable 2-0 cushion, Simeone utilised his bench to manage the remainder of the game, bringing on the likes of Julián Álvarez and Nigerian international Ademola Lookman to maintain the pressure.