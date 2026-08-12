'That is what annoys me' — Odemwingie opens up on Osimhen fight in pre-season

Former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie has shared his thoughts on Victor Osimhen’s heated clash with Villarreal defender Santiago Mourino during a pre-season friendly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident unfolded in the 37th minute, when Osimhen, who had earlier equalised with a header, became furious when Mouriño used his body to block him from reaching a dangerous position inside the penalty area.

The Nigerian striker removed his protective face mask and shoved the Uruguay international to the ground before teammates intervened. Both players were booked by the referee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odemwingie, however, offered a more understanding perspective. Speaking on Brila FM, the former West Bromwich Albion and Nigeria international said:

“As somebody who has been on the pitch, somebody with experience, I understand that reaction.

"Sometimes we get provoked, and especially in friendly games, that is what annoys me more because it’s a friendly game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The experienced forward suggested that physical provocations can feel particularly frustrating in non-competitive matches, where players often expect a less intense approach.