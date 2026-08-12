'That is what annoys me' — Odemwingie opens up on Osimhen fight in pre-season
The Turkish champions suffered their third loss in their preparation for the new season, in a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.
The incident unfolded in the 37th minute, when Osimhen, who had earlier equalised with a header, became furious when Mouriño used his body to block him from reaching a dangerous position inside the penalty area.
The Nigerian striker removed his protective face mask and shoved the Uruguay international to the ground before teammates intervened. Both players were booked by the referee.
Villarreal coach Iñigo Pérez later criticised Osimhen, claiming the Galatasaray forward “attacked our player out of nowhere” and suggesting the Super Eagles star had come onto the pitch “to fight.”
Odemwingie, however, offered a more understanding perspective. Speaking on Brila FM, the former West Bromwich Albion and Nigeria international said:
“As somebody who has been on the pitch, somebody with experience, I understand that reaction.
"Sometimes we get provoked, and especially in friendly games, that is what annoys me more because it’s a friendly game.”
The experienced forward suggested that physical provocations can feel particularly frustrating in non-competitive matches, where players often expect a less intense approach.
Osimhen escaped further disciplinary action beyond the yellow card, with the matter considered closed after the referee’s intervention on the night.