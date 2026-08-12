Welcome Pep! Chelsea finaly replace Cucurella with €20 million signing

Chelsea have signed Spanish left back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on a ​deal until 2031.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but reports suggest Chelsea had ​paid an initial €20 million plus add-ons for the full-back.

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The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract until 2031 and becomes the latest addition under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

The move fills the void left by Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid earlier this summer in a €60m transfer.

Chavarria arrives after four seasons at Rayo, where he made over 120 appearances and helped the club reach the Europa Conference League final last term.

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He brings high energy, crossing ability and defensive solidity, and is expected to compete with Jorrel Hato for the starting left-back role.