Super Falcons vow to secure World Cup spot after WAFCON disappointment
Nigeria got eliminated from the WAFCON after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
The loss carried significant consequences, ending their quest for a record 11th continental title and denying them an automatic qualification spot for the 2027 Women's World Cup.
The Super Falcons now face a more challenging path to the global tournament, beginning with a crucial continental playoff match against South Africa on Thursday.
Madugu and Oshoala promise World Cup spot
Coach Madugu acknowledged the team's disappointment but assured fans that the players are focused on redemption.
He referenced the national heartbreak following the men's team, the Super Eagles, failing to qualify for their World Cup and stressed the team's desire to avoid a similar outcome.
"We have a second chance, and we will give it our all," Madugu told ESPN. "We do not want to disappoint and go the same way as the men. We'll do our best to make sure we go through the playoffs."
Taking accountability for the WAFCON result, Madugu added, "I quite understand the pain everyone is going through. We know what it means for all of us and the country. I apologise and take responsibility for that."
Echoing her coach's sentiments, forward Asisat Oshoala has called on Nigerian supporters to stand behind the team during this critical period.
"The only thing I can say right now is that we need their support. The World Cup ticket is at stake, so this is the time when we really need everyone to back the team," Oshoala stated.
"We already know the Super Eagles didn't qualify, so we know what is at stake and how Nigerians feel about this. We are sorry we lost this one, but in the next game, we will put in more effort and try to win."
This marks the first time the Super Falcons have failed to advance beyond the WAFCON quarterfinals and their first-ever entry into the playoff system, placing the team in unfamiliar territory.