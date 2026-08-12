Super Falcons vow to secure World Cup spot after WAFCON disappointment

Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu and star striker Asisat Oshoala have promised a determined effort to secure a World Cup berth through the playoffs after a painful exit from the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria got eliminated from the WAFCON after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The loss carried significant consequences, ending their quest for a record 11th continental title and denying them an automatic qualification spot for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons now face a more challenging path to the global tournament, beginning with a crucial continental playoff match against South Africa on Thursday.

Madugu and Oshoala promise World Cup spot

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Madugu acknowledged the team's disappointment but assured fans that the players are focused on redemption.

He referenced the national heartbreak following the men's team, the Super Eagles, failing to qualify for their World Cup and stressed the team's desire to avoid a similar outcome.

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu || Imago

"We have a second chance, and we will give it our all," Madugu told ESPN. "We do not want to disappoint and go the same way as the men. We'll do our best to make sure we go through the playoffs."

Taking accountability for the WAFCON result, Madugu added, "I quite understand the pain everyone is going through. We know what it means for all of us and the country. I apologise and take responsibility for that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Echoing her coach's sentiments, forward Asisat Oshoala has called on Nigerian supporters to stand behind the team during this critical period.

"The only thing I can say right now is that we need their support. The World Cup ticket is at stake, so this is the time when we really need everyone to back the team," Oshoala stated.

Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We already know the Super Eagles didn't qualify, so we know what is at stake and how Nigerians feel about this. We are sorry we lost this one, but in the next game, we will put in more effort and try to win."