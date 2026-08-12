Barcelona make move for Tottenham's Pedro Porro as Arsenal pursue Kounde

Barcelona have reportedly made initial contact with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, signalling a potential defensive shake-up at the Catalan club.

This move comes as they brace for increasing interest from Arsenal in their French defender, Jules Kounde.

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Since first joining Spurs on loan from Sporting CP in January 2023, Porro has established himself as a consistent performer in the Premier League.

His impressive displays over four seasons have now captured the attention of the La Liga powerhouse.

Arsenal's Kounde chase prompts Barca's contingency plan

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According to reports from Spain, Barcelona are actively exploring their options should Kounde depart, with Porro identified as a prime target.

The 26-year-old is coming off a successful summer where he was a key player in Spain's World Cup victory in North America, starting all but one match.

Jules Kounde for Barcelona this season | Imago

The uncertainty over Jules Kounde's future is the primary driver behind Barcelona's interest in Porro.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a strong admirer of the French international and is keen to bring him to the Emirates after the signing of Bruno Guimarães.

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Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, speaking on Jijantes, confirmed that Barcelona are preparing for all eventualities.

"Contact has been made in recent days with Pedro Porro, with the full-back’s entourage," Romero stated.

"He is one of the highest-paid players at Tottenham and renewed very recently, but Barcelona have sounded out his entourage in the event that Jules Kounde leaves."

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Pedro Porro in action for Tottenham

Romero added, "Kounde has many offers from the Premier League. So far, the player hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to leave, but it’s a case that’s half open, so anything can happen."