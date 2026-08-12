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Barcelona make move for Tottenham's Pedro Porro as Arsenal pursue Kounde

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:51 - 12 August 2026
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Barcelona make move for Tottenham's Pedro Porro
Barcelona have reportedly made initial contact with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, signalling a potential defensive shake-up at the Catalan club.
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This move comes as they brace for increasing interest from Arsenal in their French defender, Jules Kounde.

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Since first joining Spurs on loan from Sporting CP in January 2023, Porro has established himself as a consistent performer in the Premier League. 

His impressive displays over four seasons have now captured the attention of the La Liga powerhouse.

Arsenal's Kounde chase prompts Barca's contingency plan

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According to reports from Spain, Barcelona are actively exploring their options should Kounde depart, with Porro identified as a prime target. 

The 26-year-old is coming off a successful summer where he was a key player in Spain's World Cup victory in North America, starting all but one match.

Jules Kounde for Barcelona this season | Imago
Jules Kounde for Barcelona this season | Imago

The uncertainty over Jules Kounde's future is the primary driver behind Barcelona's interest in Porro. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a strong admirer of the French international and is keen to bring him to the Emirates after the signing of Bruno Guimarães.

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Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, speaking on Jijantes, confirmed that Barcelona are preparing for all eventualities. 

"Contact has been made in recent days with Pedro Porro, with the full-back’s entourage," Romero stated. 

"He is one of the highest-paid players at Tottenham and renewed very recently, but Barcelona have sounded out his entourage in the event that Jules Kounde leaves."

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Pedro Porro in action for Tottenham
Pedro Porro in action for Tottenham

Romero added, "Kounde has many offers from the Premier League. So far, the player hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to leave, but it’s a case that’s half open, so anything can happen."

Luring Porro away from North London will be a significant challenge for Barcelona. The Spanish international recently committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new long-term contract in June, which ties him to the club until 2031.

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