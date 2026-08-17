Victor Osimhen: Barcelona, Sesko headline 5 biggest winners from Arsenal's pursuit of Super Eagles star

While the interest in Victor Osimhen from top European clubs, specifically Arsenal, could be worrying for Galatasaray, the report comes as positive news for at least five parties.

Following confirmations of their soaring ambition by Mikel Arteta, the reigning 2025/26 Premier League champions, Arsenal, have reportedly opened dialogue with Galatasaray regarding Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen.

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As reported by The Telegraph's Matt Law, Osimhen’s name was broached during negotiations over a rejected €40 million bid from the Turkish club for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners are now seriously weighing up a significant financial package for the 27-year-old forward.

If sporting director Andrea Berta can push this blockbuster deal across the line before the transfer window shuts, the ripple effects will be felt across the entire continent. Here are the five biggest winners from Arsenal's pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

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1. Barcelona

The Catalan giants need a number nine to lead Hansi Flick’s project, but their primary targets have proven stubbornly out of reach. After Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo definitively rejected Barcelona's staggering €100 million bid for Julián Álvarez, they have been forced to pivot.

Barcelona hold an interest in Viktor Gyokeres, who helped the Gunners win the 2025/26 Premier League title. However, Arsenal would ideally block all exit discussions.

Gyokeres scores for Arsenal || imago

If the English champions successfully land Osimhen instead, it instantly removes Barcelona's biggest stumbling block from the Gyökeres pursuit, offering the Spanish club a clear runway to secure their much-needed striker.

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2. Victor Osimhen

For Osimhen, a move to the Emirates Stadium represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to conquer the Premier League while simultaneously silencing a growing chorus of critics.

Despite an outrageously successful stint in Turkey, where he amassed 61 goals in 75 appearances and secured back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles (2024/25 and 2025/26), his critics believe the value of those successes is diminished by the strength of the competition.

Moving to the intensely competitive Premier League, Mikel Arteta allows the Nigerian to re-centre his narrative on his footballing brilliance.

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It provides him the platform to prove he can replicate the devastating form that won him the 2022/23 Serie A Capocannoniere (26 goals) and propelled Napoli to the 2022/23 Scudetto.

3. Arsenal

Arsenal are already English champions, having secured the 2025/26 Premier League title and recently dismantling Manchester City 3-0 in the 2026 FA Community Shield. Yet, the ultimate prize continues to elude them: the UEFA Champions League.

The North London club have never won Europe's premier competition, famously falling short in two final appearances, 20 years apart (2005/06 and 2025/26 seasons).

Arsenal recently attempted to sign Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior to provide that crucial Champions League pedigree, but the Brazilian opted to sign a contract extension in Spain.

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Mikel Arteta's Arsenal missed out on the champions League last season | Imago

Osimhen represents the exact calibre of elite, battle-tested superstar required to get Arsenal over the final continental hurdle. He brings a ruthless, physical edge to an attack that is already brimming with technical brilliance.

4. Benjamin Sesko

In an indirect but highly consequential twist, the biggest individual beneficiary of this transfer might actually reside at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reportedly been involved in the race for Osimhen, viewing him as a potential marquee signing for manager Michael Carrick.

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However, acquiring a player of Osimhen’s stature and price tag would immediately relegate 23-year-old striker Benjamin Šeško to the bench.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring against Brentford || Imago

Arsenal winning the race for Osimhen saves Šeško's developmental trajectory. Without the Nigerian's arrival monopolising the starting striker position at Manchester United, Šeško retains the crucial first-team minutes necessary to evolve into a world-class forward in his own right.

5. The Premier League

The English top flight is in desperate need of an injection of elite, globally recognised star power following a summer of high-profile exoduses.

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The league has been drained of its defining icons. Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who practically defined an era, departed this summer and has joined Fenerbahce.

Furthermore, Manchester City’s midfield anchor and the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri, has accepted a €70+ million move to FC Barcelona, robbing the division of its most influential maestro.