Bankruptcy alert - Liverpool legend Carragher set to go broke after being charged for unpaid tax

Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is facing the threat of becoming bankrupt after a petition was filed against him over an unpaid tax bill.

The former defender has built a successful post-playing career as a respected analyst in the footballing world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is a mainstay on Sky Sports' Premier League coverage and also features on US network CBS Sports for their Champions League broadcasts.

Additionally, he is a regular on "The Stick to Football" podcast, part of Gary Neville's The Overlap media company.

Carragher petitions for unpaid taxes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being a renowned pundit and having built a successful media career in the last few years, he is facing bankruptcy

According to reports, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have officially lodged a case of unpaid tax at the High Court in London on Wednesday.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher || Imago

HMRC, while not commenting on individual cases, explained its general approach to petitioning Carragher.

"We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and do everything we can to help those who engage with us to get out of debt, such as offering instalment plans," an HMRC spokesperson said. "We only petition for bankruptcy as a last resort."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A representative for Carragher acknowledged the situation, stating that the matter is being addressed urgently.

"This is a private tax matter that should have been resolved sooner, and the appropriate steps are being taken today to settle it," the spokesperson told Daily Mail Sport.

"It is understood that the matter will not proceed any further and will be resolved imminently."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

Beyond his high-profile media roles, Carragher, 48, has several business interests. According to Companies House, he is listed as a director at four firms and is a member of a limited liability partnership (LLP).

He also founded the 23 Foundation to support young people in Merseyside and is a co-founder of Football For Change, an initiative aimed at tackling child poverty.