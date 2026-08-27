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Champions League chaos - Ex-Arsenal star ignites mass brawl as Lyon staff attempts flying kick

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:15 - 27 August 2026
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Ex-Arsenal star ignites mass brawl
Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi ignited a chaotic post-match brawl after Fenerbahce's Champions League play-off victory over Lyon.
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Fenerbahce claimed a 2-1 win at the Groupama Stadium, which secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

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This was their first Champions League group stage appearance since the 2008-09 season but was marred by the violent confrontation. 

Guendouzi, who has a contentious history with Lyon due to his time at their rivals Marseille, was booed throughout the match and responded by taunting the home supporters.

Guendouzi involved in a fight 

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Tensions escalated dramatically after the final whistle as Guendouzi continued his provocative gestures while walking towards the tunnel.

Matteo Guendouzi involved in a fight with Lyon staff || Imago
Matteo Guendouzi involved in a fight with Lyon staff || Imago

A Lyon staff member, identified by French publication L'Equipe as goalkeeping coach Antonio Ferreira, ran out and launched a flying kick in the midfielder's direction.

The attack triggered a massive melee involving players and staff from both teams. The situation quickly devolved as individuals rushed into the conflict. 

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According to reports, punches were thrown as Ferreira was cornered against a wall and security personnel were forced to intervene to separate the two sides.

Guendouzi's history with Marseille guaranteed a hostile reception in Lyon. After the match, he was seen shouting "Allez l'OM" (Go Marseille) into a camera, further inflaming the situation before his teammates had to pull him away from the pitch.

Champions League chaos between Lyon and Fenerbahce || Imago
Champions League chaos between Lyon and Fenerbahce || Imago

Guendouzi later defended his actions, telling reporters he was responding to insults directed at his family from the crowd. "If we can't celebrate the way we want afterwards, I find that disappointing," he stated, according to the BBC.

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Following the ugly scenes, both clubs are now likely to face severe disciplinary action from UEFA. 

Both organisations, however, will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of UEFA's investigation into the post-match violence.

Meanwhile, in other news, ahead of the Champions League draw, Kane has named the favourite team to win the trophy.

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