Champions League chaos - Ex-Arsenal star ignites mass brawl as Lyon staff attempts flying kick

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi ignited a chaotic post-match brawl after Fenerbahce's Champions League play-off victory over Lyon.

Fenerbahce claimed a 2-1 win at the Groupama Stadium, which secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

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This was their first Champions League group stage appearance since the 2008-09 season but was marred by the violent confrontation.

Guendouzi, who has a contentious history with Lyon due to his time at their rivals Marseille, was booed throughout the match and responded by taunting the home supporters.

Guendouzi involved in a fight

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Tensions escalated dramatically after the final whistle as Guendouzi continued his provocative gestures while walking towards the tunnel.

Matteo Guendouzi involved in a fight with Lyon staff || Imago

A Lyon staff member, identified by French publication L'Equipe as goalkeeping coach Antonio Ferreira, ran out and launched a flying kick in the midfielder's direction.

The attack triggered a massive melee involving players and staff from both teams. The situation quickly devolved as individuals rushed into the conflict.

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According to reports, punches were thrown as Ferreira was cornered against a wall and security personnel were forced to intervene to separate the two sides.

Guendouzi's history with Marseille guaranteed a hostile reception in Lyon. After the match, he was seen shouting "Allez l'OM" (Go Marseille) into a camera, further inflaming the situation before his teammates had to pull him away from the pitch.

Champions League chaos between Lyon and Fenerbahce || Imago

Guendouzi later defended his actions, telling reporters he was responding to insults directed at his family from the crowd. "If we can't celebrate the way we want afterwards, I find that disappointing," he stated, according to the BBC.

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Following the ugly scenes, both clubs are now likely to face severe disciplinary action from UEFA.