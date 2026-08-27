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'I voted an Arsenal player’ - PFA winner Fernandes reveals he backed EPL champion to win award

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:26 - 27 August 2026
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PFA winner Fernandes reveals he backed EPL champion to win
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he voted for some Arsenal players for the PFA Men's Player of the Year award.
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Fernandes was crowned PFA Men's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season after a remarkable season with Manchester United.

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The Portuguese was officially recognised as the Premier League's top performer at a ceremony at the Manchester Opera House on Tuesday night. 

The 31-year-old was instrumental in Manchester United's 2025-26 campaign under manager Michael Carrick, setting a Premier League record with 21 assists in a single season.

Fernandes voted for an Arsenal player

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The Portuguese midfielder has praised the Gunners for their exceptional campaign, which saw them win the league and reach the Champions League final.

To win the prestigious award, Fernandes beat out two players from Manchester City and three from Arsenal. 

Fernandes wins PFA Men's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season || X
Fernandes wins PFA Men's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season || X

As PFA rules prohibit players from voting for themselves, he had to choose one of his direct competitors.

Speaking on the red carpet before the event, Fernandes disclosed that his vote went to a key figure from Arsenal's title-winning squad. "I won't say who it was, but I voted for some Arsenal player," he admitted.

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The United skipper lauded the North London side's impressive form across all competitions. "They were amazing; very strong, very difficult to play against," Fernandes said. "A team that was very successful, not just in the Premier League but also in European competition."

"Getting into that Champions League final was amazing from them, keeping themselves in the competition until so late, it's something that they need to be proud of. And I think they deserve all the respect that all the Premier League has to give to them."

Despite the individual celebration, Fernandes and Manchester United have had a difficult start to the new season. 

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Michael Carrick's side suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to newly promoted Hull City on the opening weekend, leaving them on the back foot early on.

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