'Robbery of the century!’ — Tottenham’s shocking £85m fee for Man City flop Savinho scatters the internet

Tottenham Hotspur have triggered an absolute online meltdown after reaching an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City in a record-shattering £85 million package.

Tottenham Hotspur have sparked intense debate across social media after launching a record-shattering move to secure their primary summer transfer target.

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According to reports from The Athletic and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign 22-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho.

The financial metrics behind the blockbuster transaction are significant. Tottenham have agreed to pay a fixed fee of £75 million plus an extra £10 million in add-ons, with £5 million of those bonuses described as highly achievable.

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While the deal represents a record-breaking sale for the Manchester side, the immense valuation has triggered strong reactions, with some fans labeling the transaction a financial farce.

🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Tottenham reach verbal agreement with Manchester City to sign Savinho, here we go!



Club to club verbal agreement in place tonight with Sávio set to travel for medical at #THFC.



Fee will be over £75m, details to follow.



Separate talks for Omar Marmoush continue. pic.twitter.com/QlbwCrXdUC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2026

Here are the most explosive things football fans are saying as the multi-million pound deal scatters the internet today:

"This is the robbery of the century!"

The immediate reaction across digital platforms has been defined by disbelief regarding the fee for the asset.

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Some fans are stunned by Tottenham's willingness to commit these funds, arguing that the valuation is heavily inflated.

Lashing out at the numbers online, one critic wrote: “Signed him two years ago for less than £30m. He flopped real hard and is going for £85m. One day, we’ll find out what’s really going on in that transfer market.”

Another added, describing the surprise move as the “Robbery of the century.”

Signed him two years ago for less than £30m. He flopped real hard and is going for £85m. One day, we’ll find out what’s really going on in that transfer market. https://t.co/JqDA10oLjX — Hilda 👩‍🍳 (@hilda_adaora) August 20, 2026

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"Another questionable deal by City Group clubs"

Beyond the raw figures, the transaction has reopened scrutiny regarding the complex inner workings of multi-club ownership.

Fans are questioning how the Brazilian's value increased despite his lack of first-team impact.

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Exposing the controversial background of the transfer, one fan alleged: “Another dodgy deal - Savinho has been shunted around 3 different City group clubs with all sorts of dodgy accounting each time.”

Another supporter chimed in, writing: “I don't get it. Savinho goes to City for 25m. He pretty much flops. And now he is 75m? EPL clubs be crazy.”

"Spurs are paying over £75m for ONE league goal!"

Tactical purists are examining Tottenham's recruitment strategy, pointing out that Savinho's on-pitch production does not seem to justify a marquee valuation.

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The winger's scoring metrics have been low, leading some to worry about the impact of the signing.

Dissecting the player's statistical return, a frustrated fan ranted: “Spurs are really paying OVER £75M for a player with ONE league goal in the last two years. This transfer market is absolutely COOKED man.”

"100m used to get you Ronaldo... now it gets you 2 goals!"

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The £85m package has triggered waves of nostalgia among football enthusiasts who are reflecting on the inflation of the modern game.

Fans are comparing Savinho's price tag to iconic, world-class historical transfers.

Bemoaning the change in market values, a nostalgic fan wrote: “Transfer market is cooked. 100M used to get you Ronaldo, Bale.. Now it gets you 2 goals in 53 games in the prem.”

"Should we be scared of Spurs?"

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Despite the financial backlash and controversies, a section of Premier League followers believe that Tottenham are showing an aggressive intent to challenge the top-four hierarchy.

By backing the manager with significant financial resources, Spurs are signaling their readiness for the upcoming season.