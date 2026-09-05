Valencia vs Barcelona: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Defending La Liga champions Barcelona will be eyeing a fourth straight win in the new campaign when they travel to face Valencia.

Date & Time: Sunday, 6 September 2026 | 14:15 UTC / 15:15 BST / 16:15 CEST

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Venue: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Premier Sports / LaLigaTV (UK) — check local listings for regional availability

Valencia vs Barcelona match overview

Barcelona head to Mestalla in imperious early-season form, sitting top of La Liga with a perfect three wins from three that have produced 12 goals.

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Hansi Flick's side have hammered Elche 5-0 away, beaten Athletic Club 2-0, and seen off Rayo Vallecano 5-2 at home, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both scoring braces in the latter.

Valencia, however, have taken just one point from three matches and sit 17th in the table.

It's a concerning slide for a side that finished a comfortable ninth last season, and this fixture against the runaway league leaders arrives at the worst possible moment.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Valencia v Barcelona Sun 6 Sept · 15:15 Valencia 9% (11.11) Draw 16% (6.25) Barcelona 77% (1.30)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Barcelona to Win] (odds: 1.32)

Barcelona's perfect start and vastly superior attacking quality make them heavy favourites against a Valencia side already struggling for form and goals.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.39)

The last four head-to-head meetings between these sides have all produced over 3.5 goals, and with Barcelona averaging four goals per game so far this season, another high-scoring afternoon looks likely.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Valencia vs Barcelona preview

Valencia’s summer rebuild brought seven new signings, including Arnau Martinez and Ryunosuke Sato, but the early returns have been underwhelming.

They opened with a goalless draw against Celta Vigo before back-to-back defeats to Real Betis and newly-promoted Deportivo La Coruna.

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Carlos Corberan's side have managed just two goals across their opening three matches, with Umar Sadiq the only player to find the net recently — his physical presence against Barcelona's back line could offer at least some outlet on the counter.

Arnaut Danjuma's pace down the left is another potential source of danger in transition, but with a defence that has already shown its limitations against Deportivo, containing Barcelona's front line for 90 minutes looks a huge ask.

Hansi Flick's side have been ruthlessly efficient in front of goal, with Yamal and Raphinha forming an increasingly potent partnership alongside the rest of Barcelona's attacking unit.

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The 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano did expose some defensive vulnerability — Sergio Camello scored twice in that game — suggesting Valencia may find openings even if they're ultimately overrun.

This will also be Barcelona's final league visit to the old Mestalla, adding a small historical footnote to what should otherwise be a comfortable away performance.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain long-term absentees, but Barcelona's attacking depth means their absence is unlikely to be keenly felt here.

History offers little comfort for the hosts, though there's one recent exception worth noting — Valencia's most recent win over Barcelona, a stunning 3-1 victory at Mestalla on the final day of last season, snapped a losing run stretching back to 2019 and remains their only win in the last five head-to-head meetings.

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Barcelona have scored 21 goals across those five encounters to Valencia's five, underlining just how dominant this fixture has been for the Catalans in recent times.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Valencia form Barcelona form Last meeting La Liga D L L W W W Valencia 3-1 Barcelona (May 2026)

Barcelona hold an overwhelming historical advantage, winning 115 of 232 all-time meetings with Valencia, against 60 Valencia wins and 57 draws.

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More strikingly, Barcelona remain unbeaten in 34 of their last 38 La Liga meetings with Valencia.

The exception was Valencia's stunning 3-1 win at Mestalla in the final game of last season — their first victory over Barcelona since 2019 — though Barcelona have otherwise won four of the last five head-to-head encounters by an aggregate scoreline of 21-5.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Valencia

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Justin de Haas (ankle), Sergi Canos (knee), Jose Copete (ankle), Diego Lopez (knee), Guido Rodriguez (muscle), and Umar Sadiq (hamstring) are all out of the match for Valencia.

Meanwhile, Dimitri Foulquier (muscle) and Luis Rioja (muscle) need to be assessed before final decisions can be made on their availability for this match.

Only Sadiq has scored for Valencia this season, but both Sato and Arnaut Danjuma are expected to start in the final third for Los Che.

Barcelona

Barcelona will be missing Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Jesse Bisiwu (contusion); Gavi (knee) is also a slight doubt due to a knee issue.

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Rodri is expected to again feature off the bench for Flick's team, with Marc Bernal and Pedri set to continue in the middle of the midfield for the reigning champions.

Raphinha has been in excellent form this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in three La Liga appearances, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

Fermin Lopez should return as the number 10, with Lamine Yamal and Gordon in the wide areas.

Valencia (3-5-2) Predicted Lineup

Dimitrievski; Diakhaby, Tarrega, Martinez; Maffeo, Guerra, Urgrinic, Pepelu, Gaya; Sato, Danjuma

Barcelona (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

Exact score prediction

Valencia 1-3 Barcelona

Valencia's poor early-season form and lack of attacking output make it difficult to see them troubling a Barcelona side playing with real confidence and firepower.

The Catalans are absolutely flying at the moment, and we are expecting them to put another three points on the board, but Valencia should be able to give their fans something to cheer.

Expect Flick's side to control possession throughout and secure a routine away win, continuing their dominant recent record in this exact fixture.