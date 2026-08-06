‘He is a beast’ - Ex-Eredivisie star praises new Ajax signing Arokodare

Former Eredivisie forward Anco Jansen has lauded new Ajax signing Tolu Arokodare, expressing his surprise at the Nigerian's quality following an impressive debut for the Amsterdam club.

Arokodare recently joined Ajax on a season-long loan from English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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The deal includes an option for the Dutch giants to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the season.

The Nigerian international made an immediate impression, finding the net in his first appearance as Ajax secured a 3-1 preseason friendly win against FC Volendam.

Jansen hails Arokodare

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Speaking on ESPN's "Voetbalpraat", Jansen, who previously played for clubs like FC Zwolle and NAC Breda, described Arokodare as a "beast" and predicted he would have a significant impact at the club.

Tolu Arokodare signs for Ajax || X

Jansen also noted that Arokodare appeared more convincing than fellow forward Marcos Leonardo, who he feels has yet to fully meet expectations since his arrival.

"Everyone said about Tolu: he is a beast, of course. But I actually found him much better on the pitch than what was said about him beforehand," Jansen commented, as reported by FC Update.

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