‘No longer being the oldest’ - Tosin claims Chelsea have new uncles after signing Henderson and Welbeck
The Blues have bolstered their ranks with significant experience, signing former Liverpool captain Henderson, 36, and ex-Brighton forward Welbeck, 35, both on two-year contracts.
Last season, the 28-year-old Tosin held the distinction of being the oldest outfield player in Chelsea's notably young team.
The arrival of the two veterans has now shifted that dynamic, adding valuable leadership to the dressing room.
Tosin welcomes older players
Tosin believes the new signings will be instrumental in guiding the team's younger players, sharing the knowledge they've gathered over their long and successful careers.
"They bring pure experience," Tosin explained to the club's official website. "At the same time, they're winners, so they're bringing that winning mentality to the club and hopefully we'll continue that winning."
He added light-heartedly, "It's obviously nice, no longer being the oldest. We've obviously got some more older players and experienced players in the squad. They’re still uncs as well. They're still young in life, so it's fine."
Despite speculation about a potential summer transfer, Tosin has featured in all three of Chelsea's pre-season fixtures under new manager Xabi Alonso, indicating he remains part of the club's plans.