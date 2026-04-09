‘He's always encouraging me’ - Tosin Adarabioyo expresses pleasure seeing Palmer captain Chelsea

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has praised fellow Manchester City academy alumnus Cole Palmer, expressing his delight at seeing the young forward captain the team for the first time.

Palmer wore the armband during Chelsea's dominant 7-0 FA Cup victory over Port Vale at Stamford Bridge, a match in which Adarabioyo also found the net.

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The defender, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, scored with a powerful header from a Pedro Neto cross in the second half.

Following the goal, Adarabioyo was seen celebrating with Palmer, who was leading the side in the absence of regular captain Reece James and midfielder Enzo Fernández.

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Tosin speaks on Palmers being captain

Speaking to Chelsea's official website after the win, Adarabioyo emphasised the club's determination to succeed in the historic competition.

"That was the objective going into the Port Vale game, that we get ourselves to Wembley, so we were pleased to do that," he stated.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Chelsea star || Imago

"The FA Cup is a huge trophy and, as long as you're in it, then you're in it to win it. That is what we're trying to do."

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The defender also spoke highly of Palmer's leadership, highlighting his influence on the squad.

"He's my guy," Adarabioyo said with a laugh. "He's always encouraging me and I'm always encouraging him, so it was nice."

Cole Palmer || Imago

"He leads by example," he continued. "You can see through his performances that he is one of our leaders and one of our best players. So it was nice to see him get the armband."

With the cup tie behind them, Adarabioyo's attention has turned to a crucial Premier League fixture against his former club, Manchester City.

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He stressed the importance of securing a positive result to aid Chelsea's pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot.