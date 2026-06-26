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Time to drop them — Gary Neville urges Tuchel to bench 2 England players

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:59 - 26 June 2026
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Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has advised England boss Thomas Tuchel to make two big changes to his squad selection.
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Neville has urged England manager Thomas Tuchel to drop Anthony Gordon and Djed Spence for the Three Lions’ final Group B match against Panama.

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Despite leading the group after two matches, a 4-2 win over Croatia followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana, England are yet to secure qualification for the Round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel urged to bench 2 England players

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville called for a change on the left side of the pitch, particularly if Panama set up defensively.

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"I don’t want to criticise Anthony Gordon too harshly because I believe he is a talented player,” Neville said.

“He has faced two challenging games, but I didn’t think Marcus Rashford should be positioned on that left side. I genuinely believe it should be Morgan Rogers.

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"I am in favour of Morgan Rogers playing from that left side. I think we need someone who can connect better on that flank for us.”

Neville emphasised the need for more creativity against a potential low block:“Someone with greater game intelligence. Rashford and Gordon possess explosive qualities.

"They are the type of players you would want on the pitch for counter-attacks, but if Panama proves to be tough to break down, we will require players who can offer more creativity and subtlety in their play.”

On the full-back position, Neville added: “I have a lot of respect for Djed Spence; I see that he works diligently, but I think Nico O’Reilly will likely return to the lineup. Therefore, I would prefer to see Nico O’Reilly and Morgan Rogers on that left side.”

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Gordon has started both of England’s matches so far and was particularly disappointing against Ghana, while Spence started only against Ghana.

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