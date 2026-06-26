Time to drop them — Gary Neville urges Tuchel to bench 2 England players

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has advised England boss Thomas Tuchel to make two big changes to his squad selection.

Neville has urged England manager Thomas Tuchel to drop Anthony Gordon and Djed Spence for the Three Lions’ final Group B match against Panama.

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Thomas Tuchel urged to bench 2 England players

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville called for a change on the left side of the pitch, particularly if Panama set up defensively.

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"I don’t want to criticise Anthony Gordon too harshly because I believe he is a talented player,” Neville said.

“He has faced two challenging games, but I didn’t think Marcus Rashford should be positioned on that left side. I genuinely believe it should be Morgan Rogers.

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"I am in favour of Morgan Rogers playing from that left side. I think we need someone who can connect better on that flank for us.”

Neville emphasised the need for more creativity against a potential low block:“Someone with greater game intelligence. Rashford and Gordon possess explosive qualities.

"They are the type of players you would want on the pitch for counter-attacks, but if Panama proves to be tough to break down, we will require players who can offer more creativity and subtlety in their play.”

On the full-back position, Neville added: “I have a lot of respect for Djed Spence; I see that he works diligently, but I think Nico O’Reilly will likely return to the lineup. Therefore, I would prefer to see Nico O’Reilly and Morgan Rogers on that left side.”

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