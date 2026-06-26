‘I’m speechless with pride’ - Cunha expresses gratitude after receiving endorsement from Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has expressed his astonishment after receiving a glowing endorsement from Brazilian icon Ronaldo.

Cunha's stellar performances at the 2026 World Cup, where he has been instrumental in Brazil's group stage success, prompted the legendary striker to offer his public support.

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Since his transfer to Old Trafford from Wolves last summer, Cunha has earned many plaudits, but few will mean as much as the backing from 'O Fenomeno'.

The celebrated former Brazil international shared a split image featuring himself celebrating in the 2002 World Cup final and Cunha celebrating his goal against Scotland.

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Cunha receives Ronaldo’s endorsement

After Brazil's decisive 3-0 win against Scotland on Wednesday, Ronaldo posted on social media, drawing a parallel between his own historic achievements and Cunha's current displays.

Ronaldo's caption quickly gained traction: “The last time a nine celebrated like this, you know what happened.”

Brazil and Man United forward Matheus Cunha | IMAGO

The significance of the message was deeply felt by Cunha, who wears the iconic No. 9 jersey for Brazil under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

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The 27-year-old promptly responded to the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, conveying his gratitude and disbelief at being acknowledged by his childhood hero. "My idol! I’m speechless with pride," Cunha wrote.

In a humble tribute to the player who redefined the striker position, the United star added a reference to the famous shirt number:

Ronaldo Delima Brazil legend || Imago

“She’ll always be yours. And if you want to drop by to help out – I just wanted to take a look at something…”

Cunha began the tournament as a substitute against Morocco and he has since become a key player for Ancelotti.

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