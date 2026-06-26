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‘This one counts as nine’ - Mourinho claims Benfica's unbeaten season counts as league title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:38 - 26 June 2026
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José Mourinho, Real Madrid manager
José Mourinho has humorously suggested that he is adding an unbeaten season with Benfica to his extensive list of honours, comparing the 2025-26 campaign to Arsenal's legendary 'Invincibles' feat.
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Mourinho returned to Benfica in September 2025, the club where his managerial career began in 2000. 

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While his side navigated the entire Primeira Liga season without a defeat, they ended up eight points behind champions Porto. 

This unique outcome mirrors the rare accomplishment of going undefeated but failing to secure the league title.

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Mourinho speaks on Benfica's unbeaten season

Appearing on the Beast Mode On Podcast, the newly appointed Real Madrid manager reflected on a remarkable season in Lisbon, where his team did not lose a single league match but still finished third. 

Despite the lack of a trophy, Mourinho expressed pride in an achievement few top-flight clubs have managed.

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

The decorated coach, who has won league championships with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, explained his perspective to host Adebayo Akinfenwa.

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"If you want a funny answer, and at the same time an arrogant answer... I won eight championships, but never unbeaten. So now this one counts as nine," Mourinho quipped. "It's not a title but it's a good feeling."

He elaborated on the dynamics of the season, noting how relentless his rivals were. "We were never top of the league. 

Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid || Imago
Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid || Imago

We had a pretty good season. Porto, they lost a couple of matches, but they won, won, won, won, won," he explained. 

"We were winning, winning, winning, and the moment you have a draw, the distance goes a little bit. 

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“We couldn't get them, but the feeling of being unbeatable... of course, Arsenal are the ones in that sense. It was a good feeling."

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