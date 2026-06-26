‘This one counts as nine’ - Mourinho claims Benfica's unbeaten season counts as league title

José Mourinho has humorously suggested that he is adding an unbeaten season with Benfica to his extensive list of honours, comparing the 2025-26 campaign to Arsenal's legendary 'Invincibles' feat.

Mourinho returned to Benfica in September 2025, the club where his managerial career began in 2000.

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While his side navigated the entire Primeira Liga season without a defeat, they ended up eight points behind champions Porto.

This unique outcome mirrors the rare accomplishment of going undefeated but failing to secure the league title.

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Mourinho speaks on Benfica's unbeaten season

Appearing on the Beast Mode On Podcast, the newly appointed Real Madrid manager reflected on a remarkable season in Lisbon, where his team did not lose a single league match but still finished third.

Despite the lack of a trophy, Mourinho expressed pride in an achievement few top-flight clubs have managed.

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The decorated coach, who has won league championships with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, explained his perspective to host Adebayo Akinfenwa.

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"If you want a funny answer, and at the same time an arrogant answer... I won eight championships, but never unbeaten. So now this one counts as nine," Mourinho quipped. "It's not a title but it's a good feeling."

He elaborated on the dynamics of the season, noting how relentless his rivals were. "We were never top of the league.

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We had a pretty good season. Porto, they lost a couple of matches, but they won, won, won, won, won," he explained.

"We were winning, winning, winning, and the moment you have a draw, the distance goes a little bit.

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