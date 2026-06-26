‘Nigeria cannot sustain that payment’ - Super Eagles legend voices concern over Chelle’s new contract

Former Super Eagles star Garba Lawal has voiced concerns over the financial viability of the new contract awarded to head coach Éric Chelle, questioning whether Nigeria can sustain the reported $100,000 monthly salary.

The Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC) recently announced a four-year extension for Chelle, securing his position until 2030.

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The 48-year-old was initially appointed in January 2025 on a two-year deal, tasked with reviving Nigeria's World Cup qualification campaign.

Under his guidance, the Super Eagles secured a play-off spot with four wins in six qualifiers but were ultimately defeated by DR Congo after overcoming Gabon in the semi-final.

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Garba Lawal speaks on Chelle’s salary

Following a bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Chelle negotiated a new deal.

His previous $50,000 monthly salary, which also covered his assistants, has now been doubled to $100,000.

As part of the new agreement, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will separately handle the contracts for his backroom staff.

Garba Lawal || X

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NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko also confirmed that Chelle will take charge of the U-23 team to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Despite the vote of confidence from the NSC, the significant financial commitment has drawn scepticism.

Lawal, a former Roda JC midfielder, expressed doubts about the NFF's ability to consistently meet the new payment obligations.

Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago

"This is very good for Nigeria," Lawal stated, as reported by Brila. "Eric Chelle can call up players who perform very well in the Olympics. I only fear that Nigeria cannot sustain that $100,000 payment."

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"Super Eagles is already stressful enough for him, don’t add more stress to it because you’re paying him $100,000," the former Ajax winger advised.

"Tell him your expectations and target the Super Eagles, and let him concentrate on that. Let him get this job done."