‘Support the team FFS’: Ferdinand slams negative reaction to England's draw against Ghana

Former England international Rio Ferdinand has hit out at the wave of negativity following the national team's goalless draw with Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

The Manchester United icon passionately defended manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad, urging fans and media to get behind the team.

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The backlash came swiftly after England failed to build on their impressive opening-day win over Croatia.

The frustrating 0-0 stalemate against a resilient Ghanaian side immediately sparked debate and criticism.

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Ferdinand fires back at England's critics

Scrutiny has intensified over Tuchel's squad choices, with pundits like Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol questioning whether England had the necessary creativity to break down the Black Stars.

The conversation has focused on high-profile players left out of the World Cup squad entirely, such as Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Morgan Gibbs-White, who some believe could have provided the missing spark.

Rio Ferdinand, Man United legend || Imago

Ferdinand voiced his frustration with the fickle nature of the criticism on social media. He highlighted the dramatic shift in opinion surrounding the England manager, who was lauded after the team's first match.

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"Here we go again…. Tuchel, after the Croatia game, was a genius, and then after the Ghana game, he’s picked the wrong players," Ferdinand posted on his X account.

England players after the game against Ghana || imago

The draw followed a commanding 4-2 victory against Croatia, which had temporarily quieted pre-tournament scepticism.

With the critics re-emerging, Ferdinand issued a direct plea for unity: "4 points – just relax and support the team & manager for god's sake!"

Despite the draw, England remain in a strong position at the top of Group L. With four points, Tuchel's side is well-placed to advance to the knockout stages, potentially even as one of the best third-placed teams under the expanded 48-team format.

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