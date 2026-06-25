World Cup
‘Support the team FFS’: Ferdinand slams negative reaction to England's draw against Ghana
The Manchester United icon passionately defended manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad, urging fans and media to get behind the team.
The backlash came swiftly after England failed to build on their impressive opening-day win over Croatia.
The frustrating 0-0 stalemate against a resilient Ghanaian side immediately sparked debate and criticism.
Ferdinand fires back at England's critics
Scrutiny has intensified over Tuchel's squad choices, with pundits like Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol questioning whether England had the necessary creativity to break down the Black Stars.
The conversation has focused on high-profile players left out of the World Cup squad entirely, such as Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Morgan Gibbs-White, who some believe could have provided the missing spark.
Ferdinand voiced his frustration with the fickle nature of the criticism on social media. He highlighted the dramatic shift in opinion surrounding the England manager, who was lauded after the team's first match.
"Here we go again…. Tuchel, after the Croatia game, was a genius, and then after the Ghana game, he’s picked the wrong players," Ferdinand posted on his X account.
The draw followed a commanding 4-2 victory against Croatia, which had temporarily quieted pre-tournament scepticism.
With the critics re-emerging, Ferdinand issued a direct plea for unity: "4 points – just relax and support the team & manager for god's sake!"
Despite the draw, England remain in a strong position at the top of Group L. With four points, Tuchel's side is well-placed to advance to the knockout stages, potentially even as one of the best third-placed teams under the expanded 48-team format.