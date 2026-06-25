‘It’s good for the players’ - Klopp backs controversial World Cup hydration breaks

Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the contentious hydration breaks at the 2026 World Cup, offering a different viewpoint from many of his peers who have criticised the frequent stoppages.

As the tournament unfolds across North America, FIFA has mandated breaks midway through each half to protect players from the summer heat.

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While many fans and players have expressed frustration with the interruptions, Klopp sees both practical and humorous benefits.

Despite the growing chorus of disapproval from players, managers, and fans, FIFA has confirmed it will not abandon the policy mid-tournament.

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Klopp likes hydration breaks

The German coach acknowledged the physical necessity of the breaks for the athletes but also highlighted their tactical potential for managers.

"It’s really hot and it’s good for the players," Klopp stated. "Is it good for the coaches? Yeah, I would have loved it. Maybe it’s a little bit too much right now.

Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp || Imago

“It’s definitely too long because for drinking, you don’t need two and a half minutes or whatever. But that’s the thing."

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On a lighter note, Klopp joked that the stoppages offer a convenient solution for older fans attending the matches. He also pointed out the difference in experience between watching live and on television.

"It’s got its use and when you are in the stadium, it’s OK because you get a little bit of a show—in Dallas with the cheerleaders, which I enjoyed on the big screen," he said.

Hydration breaks || Imago

"It’s completely fine but I understand when you sit at home and then the commercials start… but being my age, it is a welcome break to go to the toilet!"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also defended the regulations, dismissing claims that the breaks are a way to generate additional advertising revenue.

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