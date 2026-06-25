Kisses Everywhere! See the 10 Most Romantic Moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

From Neymar and Bruna Biancardi to Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro, football’s biggest tournament has delivered a surprising side story this summer.

From victory kisses and emotional reunions to tender embraces captured by cameras around the world, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered no shortage of romance.

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While national team stars battled for football’s biggest prize, their partners were often waiting on the sidelines to share the moments that mattered most.

Saka and Tolami at the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

This summer's World Cup will be remembered for stunning goals, dramatic upsets and unforgettable performances. But it may also go down as the tournament of kisses.

From emotional reunions in the stands to celebrations shared with partners and families, the World Cup reminded fans that football’s biggest moments are often best enjoyed with the people who matter most.

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Here are 10 of the sweetest, most talked-about couples moments from the tournament.

10. Djed Spence and Gabby Jolie

Djed Spence and his girlfriend Gabby Jolie at the 2026 World Cup | Daily Mirror

England defender Djed Spence and American influencer Gabby Jolie brought plenty of style and chemistry to the World Cup. Their affectionate post-match moment quickly caught the attention of fans online and also marked the hard-launch of their relationship.

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9. Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckley

Antoine Semenyo and his fiancee Jordeen Buckley share a kiss at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram

Ghana’s World Cup journey produced plenty of memorable moments, including this heartfelt celebration between Antoine Semenyo and his fiancee Jordeen Buckley after winning the MVP award in the Black Stars' opening match of the tournament.

8. Igor Thiago and Letícia Carvalho

Igor Thiago and Letícia Carvalho share a kiss after Brazil's game against Haiti | Getty Images

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On his World Cup debut for Brazil, the Brentford striker and his wife Letícia Carvalho shared a passionate kiss that reminded fans that behind every football story is often a family story.

7. Kai Havertz and Sophia Havertz

Germany star Kia Havertz and his wife Sophia at the World Cup | IMAGO

One of football’s most admired married couples, Kai and Sophia Havertz once again delivered elegance and affection in equal measure during Germany’s World Cup campaign. After the 2014 champions secured a comeback victory against Ivory Coast, the Arsenal star pulled his wife close for a quick kiss in the stands.

6. Jordan Pickford and Megan Pickford

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Jordan Pickford kisses his wife Megan at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The England goalkeeper celebrated another major tournament moment with wife Megan by his side, adding another chapter to one of football’s longest-standing love stories.

5. Harry Kane and Kate Kane

Harry Kane and his wife Kate celebrate his MOTM display for England in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Croatia | PA Images

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Whether England are winning or losing, Kate Kane remains one of Harry Kane’s biggest supporters. Their emotional reunion was among the tournament’s most heartwarming scenes. The couple shared an affectionate moment after his MOTM display for England in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Croatia.

4. Karoline Lima and Léo Pereira

Eloy Room and his wife Zorannah share a kiss after his heroic performance in Curacao’s World Cup encounter against Ecuador | IMAGO

One kiss, one photo and millions of impressions later, Karoline Lima and Leonardo Pereira produced what many fans considered one of the most iconic couples moments of the World Cup. The couple, who gained prominence for a dramatic lover-swap, have endured a rollercoaster romance. But the World Cup appears to have only made their bond stronger.

3. Eloy Room and Zorannah

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Eloy Room and his wife Zorannah share a kiss after his heroic performance in Curacao’s World Cup encounter against Ecuador | IMAGO

The Curaçao goalkeeper has become one of the surprise stars of the tournament, after producing a heroic performance and recording more saves than any goalkeeper at the World Cup so far. After another standout display, his tight embrace with Serbian wife Zorannah provided one of the competition’s most genuine and emotional moments.

2. Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro

Jude Bellingham kisses his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro at the World Cup | IMAGO

Few couples have generated more conversation during the World Cup than Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro. Their opening matchday appearance made headlines after the American influencer leaned in for a kiss with the Three Lions superstar.

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1. Neymar and Bruna Biancardi

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO