"Kiss Me, Jude!" – Bellingham’s romantic gesture with Ashlyn Castro lights up World Cup opener

The Three Lions star melted hearts on social media sharing a romantic moment with his girlfriend.

England made a strong start to their 2026 World Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in Group L.

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Harry Kane opened the scoring with a 12th-minute penalty and added a second before halftime, while Jude Bellingham restored the lead shortly after the break with a clinical strike in the 47th minute.

Marcus Rashford sealed the win late on. Croatia fought back to level the score at 2-2 by halftime but couldn’t maintain the momentum against England’s attacking flair under Thomas Tuchel.

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The result puts England top of the group and in a commanding position for knockout qualification. The game was high-tempo and entertaining, showcasing England’s offensive firepower and some defensive vulnerabilities that Croatia briefly exploited.

Pitchside Romance: Bellingham’s Memorable Celebration

Jude Bellingham kisses his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro at the World Cup | IMAGO

In one of the most talked-about moments after the final whistle, England midfielder Jude Bellingham shared a passionate on-pitch kiss with his girlfriend, American model and influencer Ashlyn Castro.

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Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro at the World Cup | IMAGO

The images quickly went viral, drawing a mix of fan reactions, from romantic admiration and “couple goals” praise to light-hearted banter and calls for focus on the tournament.

Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro at the World Cup | IMAGO

Bellingham, who was outstanding on the pitch with a key goal, capped his night personally as well as professionally in front of a passionate Dallas crowd.

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Relationship History: From Social Media Sparks to Public Romance

Jude Bellingham hand his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro | IMAGO

Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro first connected online in late 2024 through flirtatious social media interactions.

They reportedly began dating in early 2025, with their relationship going public in January/February 2025 after being spotted on dates and at matches.

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Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro was at the RCDE Stadium to cheer him on for England against Andorra | PA/Getty Images

Castro, a 28-year-old model and influencer from Los Angeles, was quickly integrated into Bellingham’s inner circle.

She was seen alongside his parents at Real Madrid games and has regularly supported him in the stands.