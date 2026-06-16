Advertisement

Brazil star Neymar set to welcome 5th child as Bruna Biancardi announces pregnancy

David Ben
David Ben 08:12 - 16 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Brazil star Neymar set to welcome 5th child as Bruna Biancardi announces pregnancy
The announcement arrives during a significant moment in Neymar’s career, with the Brazil superstar expected to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup while still awaiting his first appearance at the tournament due to ongoing fitness concerns
Advertisement

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar have announced that they are expecting another baby girl, with the latest family reveal confirming that the Brazil star is set to become a father of five.

Advertisement

The news was shared on Monday, June 15, in a video posted to Biancardi’s YouTube channel, where the couple gathered family and friends for an emotional gender reveal.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi| Photo Credits: Instagram(@lorenamagazine)

What happened?

Advertisement
Neymar and Bruina Biancardi are growing their family | IMAGO

The moment brought together Neymar, Biancardi, their daughters Mavie and Mel, and Neymar’s eldest son Davi Lucca.

The couple discovered the sex of the baby alongside loved ones, and the reveal showed they are expecting another girl.

Biancardi’s announcement quickly became the talking point, with the couple revealing the pregnancy through the message, “Estamos grávidos!”

Advertisement

The family celebration reportedly included relatives and close friends, with Rafaella Santos and Gabigol among those present for the reveal.

The reaction from Neymar added a lighter note to the moment. After learning he is set to welcome yet another daughter, the forward joked that the family is becoming increasingly female-dominated, telling those around him that he would have to rethink the future with so many girls in the house, as reported by Brazilian outlet Leo Dias.

Neymar’s Family Keeps Growing

Brazilian star Neymar Jr | IMAGO
Advertisement

The new arrival will take Neymar’s total number of children to five. He is already father to Davi Lucca from his relationship with Carol Dantas, as well as Mavie and Mel with Bruna Biancardi, and Helena with Amanda Kimberlly.

The latest pregnancy means the footballer will soon be raising five children in total.

For Biancardi, the reveal capped another major family milestone, while for Neymar it adds yet another chapter to a personal life that has remained firmly in the spotlight alongside his football career. The announcement also came as the Selecao veteran continues competing in the United States at the World Cup, making the timing even more public and high-profile.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Neymar
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Scaloni makes Messi decision for Algeria clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Scaloni makes Messi decision for Algeria clash
‘Senegal is a very high-level opponent’ – France Coach Deschamps ahead of World Cup opener
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.06.2026
‘Senegal is a very high-level opponent’ – France Coach Deschamps ahead of World Cup opener
Herve Renard
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.06.2026
World Cup Drama: Tunisia replace Lamouchi with Renard following 5-1 defeat
Carrick ready to reintegrate Rashford following failed Barcelona move
Premier League
16.06.2026
Carrick ready to reintegrate Rashford following failed Barcelona move
Trump to lift World Cup trophy in controversial FIFA decision
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.06.2026
Trump to lift World Cup trophy in controversial FIFA decision
Bet of the Day: Top Football Picks You Shouldn’t Miss
Bet Of The Day
16.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Football Picks You Shouldn’t Miss