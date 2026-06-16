Brazil star Neymar set to welcome 5th child as Bruna Biancardi announces pregnancy

The announcement arrives during a significant moment in Neymar’s career, with the Brazil superstar expected to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup while still awaiting his first appearance at the tournament due to ongoing fitness concerns

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar have announced that they are expecting another baby girl, with the latest family reveal confirming that the Brazil star is set to become a father of five.

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The news was shared on Monday, June 15, in a video posted to Biancardi’s YouTube channel, where the couple gathered family and friends for an emotional gender reveal.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi| Photo Credits: Instagram(@lorenamagazine)

What happened?

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Neymar and Bruina Biancardi are growing their family | IMAGO

The moment brought together Neymar, Biancardi, their daughters Mavie and Mel, and Neymar’s eldest son Davi Lucca.

The couple discovered the sex of the baby alongside loved ones, and the reveal showed they are expecting another girl.

Biancardi’s announcement quickly became the talking point, with the couple revealing the pregnancy through the message, “Estamos grávidos!”

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The family celebration reportedly included relatives and close friends, with Rafaella Santos and Gabigol among those present for the reveal.

The reaction from Neymar added a lighter note to the moment. After learning he is set to welcome yet another daughter, the forward joked that the family is becoming increasingly female-dominated, telling those around him that he would have to rethink the future with so many girls in the house, as reported by Brazilian outlet Leo Dias.

Neymar’s Family Keeps Growing

Brazilian star Neymar Jr | IMAGO

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The new arrival will take Neymar’s total number of children to five. He is already father to Davi Lucca from his relationship with Carol Dantas, as well as Mavie and Mel with Bruna Biancardi, and Helena with Amanda Kimberlly.

The latest pregnancy means the footballer will soon be raising five children in total.