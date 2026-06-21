World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Curacao's goalkeeper outdoes Cape Verde's Vozinha to set all-time World Cup record

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:42 - 21 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Curacao's Eloy Room has set a 60-year World Cup record with a stunning performance against Ecuador
Advertisement

Tiny Curaçao celebrated the greatest landmark in their sporting history on Saturday by battling to a courageous 0-0 draw against South American powerhouses, Ecuador.

Advertisement

The historic result secured the Caribbean island's first-ever World Cup point, coming just six days after the tournament debutants were humbled 7-1 by Germany in their opening match.

Room Establishes Luminous New Goalkeeping Record

The historic stalemate in Kansas City was entirely manufactured by a legendary performance from thirty-seven-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Advertisement

The Miami FC shot-stopper stood completely resolute against a relentless Ecuadorian attack, making a staggering fifteen saves to set the all-time record for the most stops in a ninety-minute World Cup match.

While American keeper Tim Howard still holds the overall tournament record with sixteen saves against Belgium in 2014, that feat required extra time, meaning Room now stands alone in football history for a regulation match.

Reflecting on his historic afternoon between the posts, an emotional Room told reporters:"I still have to process myself. The match is full of emotions. I knew it was going to be a tough match.

“The first save, the tone was put in place, also for the team. It gave me confidence and I grew, we all grew, this was a team effort. We've been fighting, fighting up to the last minute. Earning a point this way for Curacao is absolutely great."

Advertisement

Underdogs Frustrate Ecuador to Defy Tournament Critics

Ecuador completely dominated the statistical battle, peppering the Caribbean side's goal with twenty-eight shots and keeping alive their own desperate hunt for the knockout rounds.

The South Americans nearly broke the deadlock in the opening minutes when Enner Valencia found himself one-on-one, only for Room to pull off a spectacular, one-handed diving save that set the tone for the entire match.

Curaçao's resilient display serves as a major statement for the tournament's expanded forty-eight-team format, proving that the competitive gap between football's traditional giants and the lowest-ranked nations is rapidly narrowing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Eloy Room Curacao World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Samir Xaud: World Cup drama as Brazilian football president accused of using federation funds to fly alleged mistress to New York
Football
21.06.2026
World Cup drama as Brazilian football president accused of using federation funds to fly alleged mistress to New York
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi finally dethroned, Mbappe pushed out of top 5 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi finally dethroned, Mbappe pushed out of top 5 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Curacao's goalkeeper outdoes Cape Verde's Vozinha to set all-time World Cup record
Football
21.06.2026
Curacao's goalkeeper outdoes Cape Verde's Vozinha to set all-time World Cup record
'Hydration breaks add nothing' – Ex-Premier League coach slams new World Cup rule
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
'Hydration breaks add nothing' – Ex-Premier League coach slams new World Cup rule
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Sunderland star denies Ivory Coast as Tunisia embarrass Africa again
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Sunderland star denies Ivory Coast as Tunisia embarrass Africa again
'We represent Africa' – Cape Verde boss hoping to inspire Children with World Cup performance
Football
21.06.2026
'We represent Africa' – Cape Verde boss hoping to inspire Children with World Cup performance