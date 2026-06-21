Curacao's goalkeeper outdoes Cape Verde's Vozinha to set all-time World Cup record

Curacao's Eloy Room has set a 60-year World Cup record with a stunning performance against Ecuador

Tiny Curaçao celebrated the greatest landmark in their sporting history on Saturday by battling to a courageous 0-0 draw against South American powerhouses, Ecuador.

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The historic result secured the Caribbean island's first-ever World Cup point, coming just six days after the tournament debutants were humbled 7-1 by Germany in their opening match.

Room Establishes Luminous New Goalkeeping Record

The historic stalemate in Kansas City was entirely manufactured by a legendary performance from thirty-seven-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room.

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The Miami FC shot-stopper stood completely resolute against a relentless Ecuadorian attack, making a staggering fifteen saves to set the all-time record for the most stops in a ninety-minute World Cup match.

15 - Curaçao's Eloy Room recorded 15 saves against Ecuador, the most on record (since 1966) by any goalkeeper in a FIFA World Cup match that did not feature extra-time.



Wave. pic.twitter.com/2Cm1qFGMha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2026

While American keeper Tim Howard still holds the overall tournament record with sixteen saves against Belgium in 2014, that feat required extra time, meaning Room now stands alone in football history for a regulation match.

Reflecting on his historic afternoon between the posts, an emotional Room told reporters:"I still have to process myself. The match is full of emotions. I knew it was going to be a tough match.

“The first save, the tone was put in place, also for the team. It gave me confidence and I grew, we all grew, this was a team effort. We've been fighting, fighting up to the last minute. Earning a point this way for Curacao is absolutely great."

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Underdogs Frustrate Ecuador to Defy Tournament Critics

Ecuador completely dominated the statistical battle, peppering the Caribbean side's goal with twenty-eight shots and keeping alive their own desperate hunt for the knockout rounds.

The South Americans nearly broke the deadlock in the opening minutes when Enner Valencia found himself one-on-one, only for Room to pull off a spectacular, one-handed diving save that set the tone for the entire match.