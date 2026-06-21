'Hydration breaks add nothing' – Ex-Premier League coach slams new World Cup rule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup's hydration breaks have become a highly criticised part of this year's tournament

Uruguay national team manager Marcelo Bielsa has launched a scathing attack on FIFA's newly implemented hydration breaks, claiming they disrupt the cultural identity of football.

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The controversial rules, introduced to combat sweltering summer temperatures across North America, have deeply divided opinion among the tournament's participants.

Bielsa Claims Quarter-System Destroys Football Culture

The three-minute breaks mandated midway through each half have essentially split matches into four distinct quarters, a change the former Leeds United manager believes strips the sport of its fundamental essence.

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Critics have argued the pause serves primarily as a commercial window for broadcasters, a sentiment echoed by the veteran coach as his team prepares for a critical Group H showdown. Expressing his deep frustration over the structural shift, Bielsa told reporters:

"Playing four times instead of two alters the conception of what had been culturally built to interpret football. This change of culture does not add anything and takes away a lot.

“I will just say that before this decision, football had a characteristic, now it has another. People fall in love with the game because of its characteristics."

Tactical Adjustments Loom as Nunez Faces Axing

On the pitch, La Celeste are gearing up to face debutants Cape Verde on Sunday, following a frustrating 1-1 opening draw against Saudi Arabia, where they struggled to break down a compact defensive unit.

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The tactical stalemate has put immense scrutiny on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who managed just a single shot before being hauled off at halftime, extending his international goal drought to fourteen consecutive games.