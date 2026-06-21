World Cup drama as Brazilian football president accused of using federation funds to fly alleged mistress to New York

Samir Xaud is currently the subject of an alleged scandal making headlines amind Brazil's World Cup campaign.

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Samir Xaud is facing serious allegations that he misused federation funds to cover luxury travel and accommodation for a woman during the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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According to investigative reports by Brazilian journalist Leo Dias and widely covered by the Daily Mail and other outlets, Xaud, 42, allegedly arranged and paid for fitness entrepreneur Camila Cristina Andrade to stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Central in Manhattan for eight days in early June.

What happened?

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Samir Xaud

Camila Cristina Andrade, who is from the state of Roraima, reportedly stayed at the Hyatt Regency Grand Central, a four-star hotel next to the city's iconic station, for eight days.

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According to the report, the bill which allegedly cost $11,500 is said to have been booked under Xaud's name.

In photos published by the outlet, the pair were captured appearing to enjoy a cozy dinner at Harry Cipriani - a Manhattan staple in the famous Sherry-Netherland hotel on Fifth Avenue - on June 3.

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Casado há 20 anos, Samir Xaud tem utilizado a estrutura da entidade em viagens internacionais que incluem a presença de mulheres próximas ao dirigente. Eleito em maio do ano passado como… pic.twitter.com/wHRBoYbdXc — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) June 15, 2026

Xaud then allegedly travelled to Mexico City to join his wife, Nathalia, for the World Cup opening ceremony on June 11.

Broader allegations

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Samir Xaud and his wife Nathalia | Credit: X

Additional claims suggest this is not an isolated incident. Reports allege Xaud previously used federation resources to fund international trips for other women, including a model who travelled to Qatar.

Portal Leo Dias claimed that Xaud sent model and influencer, Tamares Fernandes Barcellos, to Qatar for a FIFA Intercontinental World Cup match in December 2025 at the federation's expense.

Brazilian influencer Tamares Fernandes Barcellos | Credit: X

That trip, which included a business class flight on Emirates and a stay at the Ritz-Carlton Doha for four days, cost a total of $3,400 for the hotel alone, according to documents obtained by Portal Leo Dias.

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The CBF has strongly denied any misuse of funds, stating that all expenses were related to official duties and that personal costs are covered privately by executives.

Tamares Fernandes Barcellos | Credit: Instagram

"Expenses incurred by the entity are exclusively linked to the CBF's institutional activities, and personal expenses of its directors are covered by themselves," it said in a statement provided to Radio Itatiaia.

"The current CBF administration is based on the pillars of transparency, administrative responsibility, and a commitment to integrity. The CBF reiterates that it remains available for any further clarification."

Xaud has reportedly become emotional in internal meetings, emphasising family values.

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The bigger picture

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Samir Xaud

Xaud has been married to his wife Natalia for 20 years. The couple have three children together.

The scandal has drawn significant backlash in Brazil, distracting from the national team’s performance under coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Fans and media have expressed outrage over the timing, especially as Brazil navigates a challenging World Cup campaign.

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No formal investigation has been launched yet, but the story continues to dominate Brazilian sports headlines.