'We represent Africa' – Cape Verde boss hoping to inspire Children with World Cup performance

Cape Verde's head coach Bubista is hoping to inspire the next generation of African children

Cape Verde’s national team manager Bubista hopes his squad's historic debut campaign can break down barriers and inspire underdogs all over Africa.

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The tournament newcomers have quickly captured the football world's imagination by proving that no dream is too large for a small nation.

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The Blue Sharks kicked off their very first World Cup appearance by producing an extraordinary defensive masterclass, holding reigning European champions Spain to a shocking 0-0 draw.

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Reflecting on the deeper societal impact of their tournament presence, Bubista emphasised that his players are carrying the hopes of an entire continent, not just their islands. Speaking to reporters ahead of their next match, Bubista shared his emotional perspective:

"We not only represent Cape Verde, we also represent Africa, with all the problems we have within our continent.

“A country like ours being able to achieve this dream and be here competing with the best teams in the world means that any child in Africa ... can have this dream. The objective is that this dream can help them believe they can reach any goal."

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The historic opening result triggered a massive wave of global support, particularly for veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who earned Player of the Match honours after keeping a clean sheet.

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The 40-year-old shot-stopper's post-game tears over his mother's absence due to visa complications prompted quick diplomatic action from United States authorities, allowing her to arrive safely in Miami on Friday.