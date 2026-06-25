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Ancelotti owes me: Vinicius to collect special reward after Brazil head coach’s promise

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:23 - 25 June 2026
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Vinicius to collect special reward
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has playfully revealed he is anticipating a special reward from Carlo Ancelotti after achieving what his coach deemed "impossible" during Brazil's decisive World Cup victory over Scotland.
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The winger was the star of the show as the Selecao clinched the top spot in Group C and advanced to the knockout stages.

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While Brazil cruised to a comfortable win in Miami, it was Vinicius who stole the headlines with a post-match revelation about a private bet with his manager. 

The forward scored twice, but his second goal—a rare header—was the subject of a light-hearted challenge.

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Vinicius and Ancelotti’s vow

Vinicius Jr. mentioned that he expects a unique gift from Carlo Ancelotti after completing a task the manager thought was "impossible" during the match against Scotland.

"I'm not worried about the numbers, but rather about doing my job as best as possible to help the Selecao," Vinicius told SporTV. 

Vinicius scores a header for Brazil || imago
Vinicius scores a header for Brazil || imago

"I am very happy with the goals. Today there was even a header, which I had promised the coach I would score. He said it was kind of impossible and that he would pay me a gift. So I'll wait."

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Beyond the bet with Ancelotti, Vinicius's performance placed him among a select group of Brazilian legends. 

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil head coach || Imago
Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil head coach || Imago

His goals in Miami made him the eighth Brazilian player to score in every group stage match of a single World Cup, a feat accomplished by some of the nation's most iconic figures.

With their place in the round of 32 secured, Ancelotti's Brazil appears to be a formidable contender as the tournament enters its critical phase.

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