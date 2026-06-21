‘He knows what’s best’ – Endrick defends Ancelotti amid Brazil selection debate

Brazil forward Endrick defended head coach Carlo Ancelotti amid growing debate over his limited playing time for the Seleção.

Real Madrid starlet Endrick has moved to end speculation surrounding his role in the Brazilian national team, insisting he fully trusts head coach Carlo Ancelotti's decisions despite calls for him to play a bigger part at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 19-year-old forward has become one of Brazil's most talked-about players, with fans and pundits urging Ancelotti to hand him more minutes following his impressive performances at club level.

Ancelotti calls for patience

Earlier this month, Ancelotti addressed questions regarding Endrick's limited involvement, making it clear that the teenager remains an important part of his plans.

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"I will put Endrick in at the right moment. We have to wait a little. He will be important," the Italian manager said.

Endrick rejects suggestions of any problem

Speaking about the situation, Endrick dismissed any suggestion that there is tension between him and Ancelotti.

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"I spent a year with him at Real Madrid, and thank God I was able to play a lot of games," Endrick said.

He added, "Regardless of whether it was five, ten, or 15 minutes, I was able to be with him. He knows what I do when I come on; I give my all for the team, and he knows that very well. It's no different here with the national team."

Endrick was quick to praise the veteran coach, insisting Ancelotti's decisions are always made with the team's success in mind.