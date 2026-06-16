‘He is ready’ – Ronaldo backs Endrick despite World Cup bench role

Brazil icon Ronaldo has urged supporters to remain patient with teenage striker Endrick after he was left on the bench during Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco.

Brazil legend Ronaldo has thrown his support behind coach Carlo Ancelotti following criticism over the decision not to use teenage sensation Endrick during Brazil's opening 1-1 draw against Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Ronaldo backs Ancelotti's decision

The former striker believes circumstances during the match influenced Ancelotti's plans and prevented the teenager from making an appearance.

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Speaking on the "Resenha da Copa" programme, Ronaldo explained that an injury-related substitution disrupted Brazil's intended attacking changes.

"I am sure he will get his opportunity," Ronaldo said.

He added, "He will come on at some point, but right now he is the third option in attack. There is Igor Thiago, there is Matheus Cunha, and then it's him."

According to Ronaldo, the injury to midfielder Bruno Guimarães forced the coaching staff to rethink their approach in the closing stages of the match.

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"I think he would have come on in the game if it weren't for the substitution where Bruno Guimaraes asked to come off. That's an important detail because Ancelotti was definitely going for the win,” he added.

Despite defending the decision to leave him out, Ronaldo made it clear that he has complete faith in Endrick's ability to perform on football's biggest stage.

"He's ready, forget it, he's ready," the two-time World Cup winner declared.

However, Ronaldo stressed that the teenager faces fierce competition from experienced forwards already established within the squad.

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