He must wait — Ancelotti stands firm on star despite Brazil pressure

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has refused to bow to selection pressure from Brazil fans ahead of their World Cup clash against Haiti.

Ancelotti has insisted he will not be pressured into handing teenage sensation Endrick a starting role in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup campaign, despite increasing calls from fans and pundits following the Seleção’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco.

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The 19-year-old remained an unused substitute in Brazil’s opening Group C match in New Jersey, prompting criticism as the team struggled to break down Morocco.

The Samba Boys take on Haiti in a crucial game, where many expected Ancelotti to promote the highly-rated forward from the bench.

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Ancelotti opens up on Endrick decision

However, the Brazilian coach remained calm and defiant, stressing that Endrick will be introduced only when he believes the timing is perfect.

“I will put Endrick in at the right time. We have to wait a little. He will be important,” Ancelotti told reporters.

The former Real Madrid boss explained his thinking by comparing Endrick with his other attacking options.

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“Matheus Cunha is more of a team player, with characteristics of an attacking midfielder. Igor Thiago is strong in duels and very aggressive in pressing,” he said.