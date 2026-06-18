Brazil vs Haiti 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: No hope for the underdogs

After a lacklustre start, five-time champions Brazil will look to get some momentum going for their World Cup campaign when they take on Haiti in their second match of Group C.

Haiti were narrow 1-0 losers in their opening clash against Scotland, while Brazil huffed and puffed to a 1-1 draw with an impressive Morocco side.

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Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of work to do after a lackluster performance that saw Morocco repeatedly expose frailties in his ageing side.

Brazil vs Haiti match preview

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Brazil will be aiming to record their first victory at the 2026 World Cup when they take on Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are third in Group C, following their 1-1 draw with Morocco.

They also had Liverpool's Alisson to thank for his late double save, which preserved a point for the Selecao.

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It goes without saying that Brazil must secure a positive result here to keep pace with Scotland at the top of Group C and ease any qualification nerves before the final matchday.

A win puts Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a commanding position and effectively renders the Morocco game a group-winner decider.

With so much on the line for Brazil, expect Carlo Ancelotti to send out his team with a clear message: make a statement.

Haiti, meanwhile, were narrowly beaten by Scotland in their opener, a John McGinn goal the difference even as Haiti attacked well for most of the match.

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This fixture, then, represents a near-impossible challenge, though even a goal or a clean defensive period against a five-time World Cup champion would stand as a landmark moment in their short finals history.

Haiti would be eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Brazil and Morocco beat Scotland, as those results would make it impossible for them to finish in third spot.

The Grenadiers previously played in the World Cup back in 1974, losing all three of their matches, so even a point in the section would see history made.

Sebastien Migne will know that his side will enter the clash with Brazil as massive underdogs, but their performance against Scotland will certainly have increased their confidence.

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Brazil vs Haiti head-to-head

Brazil have faced Haiti on three previous occasions, winning all three.

This includes a 7-1 success when the pair last locked horns at the 2016 Copa America.

Haiti have conceded 17 goals in their three previous matches against Brazil, with friendly games ending in 4-0 and 6-0 defeats before the 7-1 loss.

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Brazil have scored in nine straight contests in all competitions. They have hit the back of the net in every match since a World Cup Qualifiers meeting with Bolivia in September 2025.

Brazil vs Haiti bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Brazil to win 1.13 High Value bet Over 3.5 goals 1.91 High Player prop Raphinha anytime goalscorer 1.96 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Brazil to win

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The price is short, but Brazil’s dominance in this matchup is historically consistent and tactically inevitable, given their attacking depth and Haiti’s defensive limitations.

In all three previous meetings, Brazil won by at least four goals, and they arrive here with additional motivation to build goal difference after the Morocco draw.

Laying anything other than a Brazil win would require ignoring a substantial body of historical and current evidence.

Over 3.5 goals

Brazil put six past Panama in a pre-tournament friendly, and their front line is loaded with creators and finishers across every position.

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Haiti shipped 11 goals in qualifying, conceded four in a 2004 friendly against Brazil, and gave up seven in the 2016 Copa America meeting.

With Ancelotti’s attacking resources likely to be deployed in full, the over 3.5 line represents a legitimate angle, and the historical precedent from this exact fixture makes it the strongest supporting bet on the card.

Raphinha anytime goalscorer

Raphinha has scored five times in his recent run of form for Brazil, including three penalties, and leads the team’s scoring charts across that period.

Brazil star Raphinha || imago

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He is expected to start and, against a Haiti defensive unit that struggled to contain Scotland, represents a strong anytime scorer option.

Brazil vs Haiti team news

Neymar (fitness) remains a doubt for Brazil, as the all-time goalscorer continues to have his minutes and fitness managed.

Brazilian star Neymar Jr | IMAGO

Ancelotti's squad is otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Haiti, but the underwhelming performance from the previous match suggests there will be changes.

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Danilo and Alex Sandro could both come into the defence, while Fabinho, Luiz Henrique and Matheus Cunha may also be introduced into the side on Friday.

Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago are among those likely to drop down to the bench.

Raphinha and Vinicius Junior are set to keep their spots in the final third of the field, while Gabriel Magalhaes is certain to retain his position at the back.

As for Haiti, Josue Casimir could be introduced into the starting side, with Frantzdy Pierrot potentially dropping to the bench.

Wilson Isidor has scored twice in five caps for Haiti, and the Sunderland attacker is set to continue in the side along with Louicius Deedson.

Experienced goalkeeper Johny Placide, meanwhile, is in line to win his 84th cap.

Brazil vs Haiti predicted lineups

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Fabinho, Guimarães; Henrique, Raphinha, Vinícius; Cunha

Haiti predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor

Brazil vs Haiti prediction

The game’s central tension is straightforward: can Haiti defend deep enough and long enough to make Brazil’s evening uncomfortable, or will the Selecao’s attacking quality prove too much across 90 minutes?

Given Brazil’s motivation to build goal difference and the gulf in individual quality, the most likely outcome is a comprehensive Brazil win.

The interesting question is whether Haiti can hold them under four.