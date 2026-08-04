Arsene Wenger breaks silence on Infantino's failed FIFA plan

Wenger has broken his silence on FIFA's abandoned World Cup investment proposal.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has welcomed FIFA's decision to abandon President Gianni Infantino's controversial proposal to sell a stake in the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup, describing the move as "necessary and beyond question."

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Wenger, who has served as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development since 2019, publicly distanced himself from the failed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project, stating that he had no involvement in the proposal and only became aware of it through media reports.

Wenger clarifies his FIFA role

The Frenchman explained that his responsibilities at FIFA are focused entirely on football development rather than commercial or financial matters.

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"The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side. At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development," Wenger said.

He outlined his duties within the governing body, which include overseeing football data analysis, managing FIFA's online training centre, supporting youth education through academies across multiple countries, organizing youth competitions, and serving as a technical adviser to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

He added, "Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world. In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB."

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Wenger emphasised that he played no role in developing or promoting Infantino's investment proposal.

"I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports," he concluded.

His comments come after growing criticism of the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, which would have seen a 20 percent stake in FIFA's commercial business offered to private investors.

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The proposal sparked strong opposition from football stakeholders around the world before FIFA officially withdrew the plan.

The former Arsenal boss said abandoning the proposal was the only appropriate course of action.

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity," he added.

🗣️ Arsene Wenger statement on Gianni Infantino’s failed FFE plans. “The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side.



“At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development.



“Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training… pic.twitter.com/cGJxK0OjXY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 4, 2026

The FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal was designed to create a new commercial subsidiary responsible for managing major FIFA competitions, including the men's and women's World Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup.

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However, the plan faced fierce resistance from several football confederations, national associations, and senior football figures, who argued that football's premier competitions should remain fully under FIFA's control.