Done deal: Barcelona complete Caicedo transfer

Barcelona signed Caicedo on loan with a reported €2.5m purchase option.

Barcelona have completed the signing of promising Ecuadorian winger Josue Caicedo from LDU Quito.

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The 18-year-old has moved to Spain on an initial loan agreement and will join Barca Atletic, Barcelona's reserve team, where he is expected to continue his development before potentially making the step up to the senior squad.

The deal reportedly includes a €2.5 million purchase option, allowing Barcelona to make Caicedo's move permanent if he impresses during his time in Catalonia.

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona move

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement on Wednesday, revealing that the Ecuadorian youngster will begin his Barcelona adventure with the club's B team.

He said, “Official, exclusive story confirmed. 18-year-old winger Josué Caicedo joins Barcelona B from LDU Quito. Loan deal with buy clause set around €2.5m.”

🚨🔵🔴 Official, exclusive story confirmed. 18 year old winger Josué Caicedo joins Barcelona B from LDU Quito.



Loan deal with buy clause set around €2.5m.



Another young talent from Ecuador to European football. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/pCj8RvwdEG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

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The structure of the transfer allows Barcelona to assess Caicedo closely before deciding whether to activate the purchase clause.

Why Barcelona Moved for Caicedo

Barcelona's decision to bring in Caicedo fits with the club's long-standing emphasis on identifying young talent before it reaches its peak.

The Ecuadorian winger has impressed during his development at LDU Quito and is now being allowed to test himself in one of Europe's most demanding football environments.

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Rather than immediately placing him under the pressure of first-team football, Barcelona will allow him to develop with Barca Atletic.