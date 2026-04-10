“He is not a cheater” — Alexa Melton clarifies Christian Pulisic breakup comments amid MESSY split drama

The ex-girlfriend of the AC Milan star has made a dramatic u-turn following her viral comments about their breakup.

What began as a wave of breakup speculation surrounding Christian Pulisic and Alexa Melton has now taken a significant turn after the influencer and professional golfer issued a public clarification addressing the online narrative.

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The AC Milan and USMNT star found himself at the centre of social media discussion after comments made by Melton under her latest Instagram post appeared to suggest that their relationship had ended amid concerns over his alleged presence on dating app Raya, as earlier reported by Pulse Sports.

Initial comments that sparked online frenzy

Pulisic and his ex-girlfriend Alexa Melton |Instagram

The conversation first gained traction when a fan described the reported split as a “generational fumble” in the comments section of Melton’s post.

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Responding to the fan, Alexa appeared to imply that Pulisic had been on Raya before their relationship officially came to an end. That exchange quickly went viral, prompting widespread discussion across sports and entertainment pages, with many users speculating about the timeline of the breakup.

The situation intensified further when screenshots said to show a Raya profile linked to Pulisic began circulating across social media platforms. The image shared by multiple accounts on X fuelled fresh allegations and led to intense online debate, with many interpreting the screenshots as evidence of infidelity.

Alexa Melton Issues Major Clarification

Alexa Melton confirmed she's no longer dating Christian Pulisic | IMAGO

However, in a new statement shared via her Instagram Stories, Melton moved swiftly to correct the narrative.

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“I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context. I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine. Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter,” the 25-year-old California native shared to her 140,000 followers on Thursday, 9 April.

Instagram Stories/Alexa Melton

The statement marks a major reversal from the earlier perception created by the viral comment exchange and appears aimed at shutting down the cheating claims that had dominated online conversations

Milan winger Christian Pulisic | IMAGO

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The couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2024 after being spotted together at the US Women's Open, a connection Pulisic later confirmed began when he reached out to the professional golfer on social media.

Throughout 2025, Melton frequently travelled to Italy to support Pulisic in Milan. She was also a consistent cheerleader for the 2021 Champions League winner during the international fixtures. They made high-profile appearances together, most notably at the club’s 125th-anniversary gala.